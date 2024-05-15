WERRINGTON skipper Nick Lawson expects ‘a tough game’ when they welcome Redruth to Ladycross on Saturday (1pm).
The North Cornwall side got their ECB Cornwall Premier League season off to a solid start with a 68-run victory at Helston on Saturday with former skipper Ben Smeeth putting in a man of the match performance.
He made a steady 38 at the top of the order in their total of 199-7 which was possible by an unbeaten 71 from director of cricket Adam Hodgson and 47 from just 40 balls from vice-captain Mark Gribble.
Helston were going along okay at 111-4 with opener Karl Leathley making 51, but Smeeth’s 4-18 from ten overs coupled with two wickets for Dan Barnard (2-31) and Mark Taskis (2-22) ensured an 18-point success.
Lawson said: “The talk before the game was to be positive in terms of setting a score they’d struggle to chase.
“I thought if we batted the 50 overs and got a decent score then I’d back us to defend whatever we set.
“When Sam Hockin got out he said that 180 would be a winning score and he was proved right.
“Hodgy batted through for his 71 but it was Gribby’s knock that was the match-changing innings.
“He stamped his authority all over the game and got us up towards 200.
“Bowling wise were were a little bit rusty to begin with, but we knew that was going to happen with the lack of game-time we’ve had.
“But with the spinners we’ve got it was always going to be difficult for Helston, so it was a good all-round performance, particularly from Benny who continues to show his class.”
Redruth produced the stand-out result of the opening day by defeating champions Wadebridge by two wickets at Trewirgie, and Lawson knows they face a tough task.
He said: “Redruth are a good side.
“They’ve got an overseas seamer who took five wickets on debut on Saturday, and three very decent spinners, so they’re always tough to beat.
“But if we showcase our skills like we can, then we shouldn’t be too far away.”
Lawson has a slight headache ahead of the weekend.
Talking on Sunday, he said: “Everybody from Saturday is available as it stands and I’ve got Moony (John Moon) to come back in, so we’ll have a think about it at selection on Wednesday.”