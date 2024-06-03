CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE DIVISION TWO EAST LATEST ROUND-UP
WERRINGTON Seconds beat both Ladock and Callington Seconds at the weekend.
Tom Lyle made 81 not out in their 220-6 at Ladock which proved 22 too many for the home side who closed on 198-6.
Jason Seldon was the pick of the Werrington attack with 1-13 from his nine overs.
Seldon then showed his team mates and the watching crowd his batting prowess on Sunday in their 73-run success over Callington Seconds at Ladycross.
Batting at nine, he and number eight Jordan Duke (53) both made half centuries in their 252 all out after the spinners Richard Brown, Joe Coates and Harvey Poad each took two wickets.
Duke then struck twice early on and although Toby May made 50 and Liam Hunn (15) and Charlie Coates (23) got started, they never got close as Mark Hodgson took 5-35.
Alex Robinson was 40 not out.
Callington won at Menheniot-Looe on Saturday with Jim Shorten taking 4-15 in their 88-run success.
They had earlier made 201-9 in a display where five batsmen reached 20.
Bude were also in action twice with mixed results.
On Saturday a side missing several key players headed down to table-toppers St Austell Seconds who won by six wickets.
James Turner top-scored with 37 in their 166-8, a score the hosts got despite Turner’s 2-47 and 2-34 from Aussie Brett Hunter.
Sunday saw the Seasiders welcome a depleted Tintagel outfit, and the match was over by 4.15pm.
Bude’s bowlers dismissed the Knights for just 64 with only West Indian Akobe Earle offering any resistance with a patient 27.
Turner (4-20) and Hunter (4-22) continued their good weekends.
Earle dismissed Wayne Adams (29) and Anthony Buchanan in the chase, but Bude eased home in the 13th over.
Twenty-four hours earlier saw Tintagel nearly pull off a chase of 207 at Lanhydrock.
Skipper Matt Jolliffe made 86 but his departure led to a late collapse as they closed nine down on 197.
Earlier in the afternoon, Matt Pethick took 1-17 from nine overs while Earle took 3-32 and made 42 with the bat.
For Lanhydrock, Ryan Beaumont (69), Jacob Eldridge (36) and Ryan Butler (54no) were in the runs.
St Minver are second after a superb comeback victory at Holsworthy.
Disciplined bowling from the hosts meant St Minver were struggling at 94-3 after 30 overs despite Ryan Pooley making 43.
But with Ben Hawken (71no) anchoring the innings, South African overseas Reece Thompson smashed a rapid 55 not out to get them up to 209-4.
Holsworthy were in fine fettle as stand-in skipper Jack Greening made 70 from as many balls and Herschelle Poggenpoel 68 from 72.
But Greening was caught off Ryan Pooley and when Poggenpoel was bowled by Thompson it was game on.
New captain Alek Gill then shone with 4-44 as Holsworthy struggled to keep up with the rate.
Twelve was needed off the final over bowled by Rob Hawken who had Rob Mitchell (18) caught on the long-on boundary by Thompson with seven needed.
St Minver also enjoyed victory in the Division Two T20 Cup on Thursday night as they beat visiting Lanhydrock by 35-runs.
Ryan Pooley made 90 in their 159-3 with the visitors finishing on 124-5.
South Petherwin had an afternoon to forget at St Blazey.
Sam Pengelly (3-23) and Adrian Clements (3-32) shared six wickets as the home side slipped from 110-1 to 164 all out.
Rory Dixon made 69 at the top of the order before his and Matt Bennetts’ departure to Kevin Horrell (2-41) sparked the collapse.
Dixon then took 6-15 from nine overs as seven wickets fell for just four runs.