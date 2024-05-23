WERRINGTON Seconds will take on their Callington counterparts in their rearranged clash in the Cornwall Cricket League Division Two T20 Cup later.
The two were due to meet in the Group F opener last Thursday, but the rain put pay to the contest.
Both teams name strong sides with the winners taking a big step towards qualification from a group which also includes South Petherwin.
WERRINGTON: Rob May, Marley May, George Rickard, Tom Lyle, Zander Zambuni, Mark Hodgson, Jordan Duke, Rob Dymond (wkt), Leo McDonnell, Jason Seldon (capt), Gareth Cox.
CALLINGTON: Toby May, Matt Shepherd, James Brenton, Richard Brown (capt), Nick Parker, Peter Tancock, Charlie Coates, Blake Tancock (wkt), Rhys Hodge, Harvey Poad, Spencer Whatley.