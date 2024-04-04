By Sue Wenmoth
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB LADIES SECTION
Wednesday Stableford – March 27
A DAY when the clouds looked ominous but other than a few minutes of drizzle, the ladies stayed dry with Mary Brinsley emerging victorious.
Cheryl Bridgeman won the nine-hole Stableford with 12 points.
Winner – Mary Brinsley – 33pts; Runner-up – Cathryn Braithwaite – 31pts; 3 Jenny Glover – 31pts; 4 Anita Gruitt – 29pts; 5 Helen Wormald – 29pts.
Weekend Stableford – Linda Radley was the winner with 32 points, four ahead of Hilda McKinley and six clear of Karen Cook.
Wednesday Medal – April 3
THIS was the first medal of the golfing year with ground conditions soft and very wet.
But with only a few minutes of drizzle, the ladies finished dry which has been rare.
Well done to all the green staff for keeping the course playable.
Winner – Sue Wenmoth – 76 (89-13); Runner-up – Helen Wormald – 76 (100-24); 3 Phillippa Brown – 77 (103-26); 4 Karen Cook – 79 (96-17); 5 Mary Brinsley – 79 (105-26).