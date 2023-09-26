DAVID Weetman has signed a new two-year contract with Cornwall RLFC, keeping him in the Duchy until the end of the 2025 season, writes Gareth Davies.
A back-row forward by trade, he joined the Choughs in May after the conclusion of the French domestic season where he had been playing for St Gaudens Bears.
The 25-year-old made 10 Betfred League One appearances for Cornwall last term. He scored four tries – including one each on his debut, and full debut.
Weetman, who hails from Tyneside, came through the youth ranks at amateur side Cramlington Rockets before joining Newcastle Thunder.
He found opportunities limited at Kingston Park and moved to Cornwall’s divisional rivals Workington Town. Sadly, Weetman suffered a serious leg injury whilst playing for the Cumbrians against London Skolars.
But he battled back to full fitness and made a handful of loan appearances for Midlands Hurricanes in 2022.
Once his spell in France was over, Cornwall beat off stiff competition from a whole host of clubs for Weetman’s signature, and the Choughs have done likewise to tie the popular Geordie down for the next two seasons.
Weetman will also combine his playing duties with a coaching role, becoming assistant to Memorial Ground chief Mike Abbott, who has been nominated for the Betfred League One Coach of the Year in 2023.
“I’m over the moon and the opportunity to sign for another two years was a bit of a no-brainer really,” Weetman told cornwallrlfc.co.uk.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here and everything about the club. We have got a good group of lads, the backroom staff have been great and the fans too, we must not forget them.
“Signing for two years gives me security that this is my home for the next two years and a platform for me to push on as a player.
“I’ve always taken a liking to coaching but I have never been able to do it in a professional environment. Cornwall have given me the opportunity to help Mike in an assistant’s role. It works well for me and long-term, it will give me experience of coaching at this level.”
Meanwhile, Cornwall head coach Abbott added: “David coming back for two years is massive for us. He was integral to our great run towards the end of the season when he played big minutes and made big contributions.
“That’s why his coaching role makes sense because what he will be asking the players to do is nothing he hasn’t done himself. Any club needs leaders like that for others to follow and we are confident that David will do an excellent job.
“It was no secret that other clubs wanted him but for us to keep David, for the next two years, to assist me as well, really shows where Cornwall are going as a club.”