FOOTBALL
Saturday, March 25
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division (3pm unless stated): Bridgwater United v Keynsham Town, Cadbury Heath v Torpoint Athletic – OFF, Helston Athletic v Clevedon Town, Ilfracombe Town v Ashton and Backwell United – OFF, Millbrook v Sherborne Town, Shepton Mallet v Falmouth Town, Wellington v Mousehole, Welton Rovers v Barnstaple Town – OFF.
SWPL Premier East (3pm): Axminster Town v Elburton Villa, Bovey Tracey v Holsworthy, Brixham v Torridgeside, Cullompton Rangers v Crediton United, Dartmouth v Bridport, Honiton Town v Ivybridge Town, Newton Abbot Spurs v Plymouth Marjon, Teignmouth v Torrington.
SWPL Premier West (3pm): Callington Town v Mullion – OFF, Dobwalls v Bude Town – OFF, Liskeard Athletic v St Blazey, Newquay v St Austell, St Dennis v Launceston – OFF.
St Piran League East (3pm): St Austell Res v Launceston Res, St Mawgan v Callington Town Res, Torpoint Athletic Res v Saltash United Res.
East Cornwall Premier League (2.30pm unless stated): Foxhole Stars v Liskeard Ath Res, Nanpean v Looe Town, North Petherwin v St Minver, Roche v St Blazey Res – OFF, St Columb Major v St Dennis Res – OFF, St Newlyn East v Torpoint Athletic Thirds (2pm).
Duchy League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Bodmin Town Res v Mevagissey – OFF, Lifton v Gorran, Saltash United Thirds v Lostwithiel, St Dominick Res v St Breward. Division One (2.30pm): Gerrans and St Mawes v Boscastle Res, Gunnislake Res v Foxhole Res – OFF, Looe Res v St Mawgan Res, St Minver Res v Calstock. Division Two (2.30pm): Bude Res v Grampound, Indian Queens v Lanreath, Week St Mary v Delabole and Tintagel United.
Sunday, March 26
Cornwall Women’s Cup, semi-final (2pm): Foxhole Stars v Liskeard Athletic.
Cornwall Women’s League, Division Two (2pm unless stated): Dropship FC v St Agnes (2.30pm), Redruth United v Callington Town, Wendron United v Ludgvan.
RUGBY UNION
Saturday, March 25
Championship (3pm): Ealing Trailfinders v Cornish Pirates.
National League One (3pm): Rams v Taunton Titans v Rosslyn Park v Plymouth Albion.
National League Two, West: Barnstaple v Redruth (2.30pm), Old Redcliffians v Exeter University.
Regional One South West (2.30pm): Drybrook v Launceston.
Counties One Western West: Pirates Amateurs v Kingsbridge.
Counties Two Cornwall: Redruth II v BODMIN.
Counties Three Cornwall (2.30pm): Bude II v St Just.
Sunday, March 26
Premiership (3pm): Bath v Exeter Chiefs.