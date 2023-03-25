FOOTBALL

Saturday, March 25 

Toolstation Western League, Premier Division (3pm unless stated): Bridgwater United v Keynsham Town, Cadbury Heath v Torpoint Athletic – OFF, Helston Athletic v Clevedon Town, Ilfracombe Town v Ashton and Backwell United – OFF, Millbrook v Sherborne Town, Shepton Mallet v Falmouth Town, Wellington v Mousehole, Welton Rovers v Barnstaple Town – OFF.

SWPL Premier East (3pm): Axminster Town v Elburton Villa, Bovey Tracey v Holsworthy, Brixham v Torridgeside, Cullompton Rangers v Crediton United, Dartmouth v Bridport, Honiton Town v Ivybridge Town, Newton Abbot Spurs v Plymouth Marjon, Teignmouth v Torrington.

SWPL Premier West (3pm): Callington Town v Mullion – OFF, Dobwalls v Bude Town – OFF, Liskeard Athletic v St Blazey, Newquay v St Austell, St Dennis v Launceston – OFF.

St Piran League East (3pm): St Austell Res v Launceston Res, St Mawgan v Callington Town Res, Torpoint Athletic Res v Saltash United Res.

East Cornwall Premier League (2.30pm unless stated): Foxhole Stars v Liskeard Ath Res, Nanpean v Looe Town, North Petherwin v St Minver, Roche v St Blazey Res – OFF, St Columb Major v St Dennis Res – OFF, St Newlyn East v Torpoint Athletic Thirds (2pm).

Duchy League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Bodmin Town Res v Mevagissey – OFF, Lifton v Gorran, Saltash United Thirds v Lostwithiel, St Dominick Res v St Breward. Division One (2.30pm): Gerrans and St Mawes v Boscastle Res, Gunnislake Res v Foxhole Res – OFF, Looe Res v St Mawgan Res, St Minver Res v Calstock. Division Two (2.30pm): Bude Res v Grampound, Indian Queens v Lanreath, Week St Mary v Delabole and Tintagel United.

Sunday, March 26

Cornwall Women’s Cup, semi-final (2pm): Foxhole Stars v Liskeard Athletic.

Cornwall Women’s League, Division Two (2pm unless stated): Dropship FC v St Agnes (2.30pm), Redruth United v Callington Town, Wendron United v Ludgvan.

RUGBY UNION

Saturday, March 25

Championship (3pm): Ealing Trailfinders v Cornish Pirates.

National League One (3pm): Rams v Taunton Titans v Rosslyn Park v Plymouth Albion.

National League Two, West: Barnstaple v Redruth (2.30pm), Old Redcliffians v Exeter University.

Regional One South West (2.30pm): Drybrook v Launceston.

Counties One Western West: Pirates Amateurs v Kingsbridge.

Counties Two Cornwall: Redruth II v BODMIN.

Counties Three Cornwall (2.30pm): Bude II v St Just.

Sunday, March 26

Premiership (3pm): Bath v Exeter Chiefs. 