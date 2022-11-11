Weekend’s football and rugby fixtures

Counties Three Cornwall: Launceston II v Bude II, Redruth Albany v Lankelly-Fowey, Roseland v Wadebridge Camels II, St Just v Perranporth.

Counties Two Cornwall: Illogan Park v Helston, Liskeard-Looe v Hayle, Newquay Hornets v Camborne School of Mines, Redruth II v St Austell II, Saltash v Bodmin, St Ives v Veor.

Regional One South West: Camborne v Brixham, Chew Valley v LAUNCESTON, Exmouth v Drybrook, Ivybridge v Devonport Services, Lydney v Okehampton, Old Centralians v Weston-super-Mare.

Cornwall Women’s Cup, Second Round (2pm): BODMIN v Wendron United, Foxhole Stars v Ludgvan, Helston Athletic v Charlestown, RNAS Culdrose v Mousehole, SALTASH UNITED v Sticker (at Dobwalls), St Agnes v Dropship.

Devon and Exeter League, Division Three (2.15pm): Lyme Regis Res v HALWILL.

Division Two: Delabole and Tintagel United v Godolphin Atlantic Res, Grampound v Lostwithiel Res, Indian Queens v Bodmin Dragons, Lanreath v Castle Loyale, North Hill v Bude Town Res, St Eval Spitfires v Week St Mary.

Division One: Boscastle Res v St Minver Res, Calstock v Holywell and Cubert, North Petherwin Res v Foxhole Stars Res, Pensilva v Biscovey, St Cleer v Looe Town Res, St Mawgan Res v Gunnislake Res.

Cornwall County Intermediate Cup, Third Round (2pm): Foxhole Stars v St Just, Illogan RBL v Sticker Res, Liskeard Athletic Res v Saltash United Res, Looe Town v Redruth United, Nanpean Rovers v Praze-An-Beeble, Polperro v St Dominick, Pendeen Rovers v St Newlyn East, Truro City Res v Hayle.

Carter hits hat-trick as Saltash reach last eight

Thomson goal sends Brook into next round

Also in the news

Toolstation Western League, Premier Division (3pm unless stated): Ashton and Backwell United v Shepton Mallet, Barnstaple Town v Torpoint Athletic, Helston Athletic v Cadbury Heath, Millbrook v Ilfracombe Town (2pm), Sherborne v Saltash United, Street v Keynsham Town.

Comments