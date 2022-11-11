Weekend’s football and rugby fixtures
FOOTBALL
Saturday, November 12
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division (3pm unless stated): Ashton and Backwell United v Shepton Mallet, Barnstaple Town v Torpoint Athletic, Helston Athletic v Cadbury Heath, Millbrook v Ilfracombe Town (2pm), Sherborne v Saltash United, Street v Keynsham Town.
SWPL Premier East (2.15pm): Axminster Town v Okehampton Argyle, Crediton United v Dartmouth, Elmore v Plymouth Marjon, Sidmouth Town v Newton Abbot Spurs, Teignmouth v Bridport, Torridgeside v Honiton Town, Torrington v Ivybridge Town.
SWPL Premier West (2.15pm): Bude Town v Liskeard Athletic, Callington Town v Newquay (3pm), Godolphin Atlantic v Sticker, Launceston v Wendron United, Mullion v St Blazey, Penzance v Bodmin Town, St Austell v St Dennis, Wadebridge Town v Camelford.
Cornwall County Intermediate Cup, Third Round (2pm): Foxhole Stars v St Just, Illogan RBL v Sticker Res, Liskeard Athletic Res v Saltash United Res, Looe Town v Redruth United, Nanpean Rovers v Praze-An-Beeble, Polperro v St Dominick, Pendeen Rovers v St Newlyn East, Truro City Res v Hayle.
St Piran League East (2.30pm): Torpoint Athletic Res v St Austell Res.
St Piran League Cup (3pm): Saltash Borough v Wendron United Res.
East Cornwall Premier League (2.30pm): Roche v North Petherwin, St Blazey Res v Wadebridge Town Res, St Columb Major v Torpoint Athletic Thirds, St Minver v St Stephen.
Duchy League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Bodmin Town Res v St Breward, Dobwalls Res v Mevagissey, Gorran v Boscastle, Lostwithiel v St Merryn, Saltash United Thirds v Lifton, Southgate Seniors v Polzeath, St Dominick Res v Lanivet Inn.
Division One: Boscastle Res v St Minver Res, Calstock v Holywell and Cubert, North Petherwin Res v Foxhole Stars Res, Pensilva v Biscovey, St Cleer v Looe Town Res, St Mawgan Res v Gunnislake Res.
Division Two: Delabole and Tintagel United v Godolphin Atlantic Res, Grampound v Lostwithiel Res, Indian Queens v Bodmin Dragons, Lanreath v Castle Loyale, North Hill v Bude Town Res, St Eval Spitfires v Week St Mary.
North Devon League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Boca Seniors v North Molton Res, Braunton Res v Appledore Lions, Eastside v Combe Martin, Park United v Chittlehampton.
Senior Division (2.30pm): Braunton Thirds v SHEBBEAR UNITED, Fremington Res v Hartland Clovelly Res, HOLSWORTHY RES v Appledore Res, Ilfracombe Town Res v Barum United, Landkey Town v Woolsery.
Intermediate Two (2.30pm): BRIDGERULE v Hartland Clovelly Thirds, Langtree Lions v Kingsley Park, MORWENSTOW v High Bickington, Shamwickshire Rovers Res v Bideford AFC Thirds, SHEBBEAR RES v Northam Lions Res.
Devon and Exeter League, Division Three (2.15pm): Lyme Regis Res v HALWILL.
Sunday, November 13
Cornwall Women’s Cup, Second Round (2pm): BODMIN v Wendron United, Foxhole Stars v Ludgvan, Helston Athletic v Charlestown, RNAS Culdrose v Mousehole, SALTASH UNITED v Sticker (at Dobwalls), St Agnes v Dropship.
Cornwall Women’s League, Division One (2pm): BUDE Town v FXSU.
Division Two (2pm): CALLINGTON TOWN v Redruth United, Wadebridge Town v Penryn.
RUGBY UNION
Saturday, November 12
Gallagher Premiership (5pm): Exeter v London Irish.
Championship Cup, Pool Three (2pm): Caldy v Cornish Pirates.
National League One (3pm): Darlington Mowden Park v Taunton Titans, Rams v Plymouth Albion.
National League Two, West: Barnstaple v Clifton (2pm), Dings Crusaders v Exeter University (3pm), Leicester Lions v Redruth (2pm).
Regional One South West: Camborne v Brixham, Chew Valley v LAUNCESTON, Exmouth v Drybrook, Ivybridge v Devonport Services, Lydney v Okehampton, Old Centralians v Weston-super-Mare.
Regional Two South West: Sidmouth v Chard, St Austell v Crediton, Teignmouth v Newton Abbot, Truro v Bridgwater & A, Wadebridge Camels v Wellington.
Counties One Western West: Bude v Wiveliscombe, Paignton v Kingsbridge, Penryn v Falmouth, Plymstock Albion Oaks v Pirates Amateurs, Tiverton v Bideford, Topsham v Cullompton.
Counties Two Cornwall: Illogan Park v Helston, Liskeard-Looe v Hayle, Newquay Hornets v Camborne School of Mines, Redruth II v St Austell II, Saltash v Bodmin, St Ives v Veor.
Counties Three Cornwall: Launceston II v Bude II, Redruth Albany v Lankelly-Fowey, Roseland v Wadebridge Camels II, St Just v Perranporth.
