Duchy League, Premier Division: Boscastle v Dobwalls Res, Lanivet Inn v Saltash United Thirds, Lostwithiel v Bodmin Town Seconds, Mevagissey v Lifton, Polzeath v St Breward, St Merryn v Southgate Seniors. Division One: Foxhole Stars Res v Looe Town Res OFF, Gerrans and St Mawes United v Calstock, St Minver Res v Holywell and Cubert. Division Two: Bude Town Res v Bodmin Dragons, Castle Loyale v Lostwithiel Res, Delabole and Tintagel United v Grampound, Lanreath v Indian Queens, Week St Mary v North Hill.