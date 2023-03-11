FOOTBALL
Saturday, March 11
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division: Ashton and Backwell United v Helston Athletic, Barnstaple Town v Buckland Athletic, Bridgwater United v Shepton Mallet, Ilfracombe v Mousehole, Keynsham v Saltash United, Millbrook v Clevedon Town, Sherborne v Cadbury Heath, Wellington v Falmouth.
SWPL Premier East: Axminster Town v Plymouth Marjon, Bridport v Teignmouth, Crediton United v Torrington, Cullompton Rangers v Dartmouth, Elburton Villa v Elmore, Holsworthy v Brixham OFF, Honiton Town v Bovey Tracey, Ivybridge v Sidmouth, Okehampton v Newton Abbot Spurs.
SWPL Premier West: Bodmin Town v Mullion OFF, Camelford v Callington Town, Dobwalls v Newquay, Liskeard Athletic v Sticker, St Austell v Penzance, St Blazey v Launceston OFF.
St Piran League East: Callington Res v Saltash United Res, Gunnislake v St Austell Res, St Mawgan v St Dominick, Sticker Res v Saltash Borough.
East Cornwall Premier League: Looe Town v Roche, Nanpean Rovers v North Petherwin, Newquay Academy v St Minver, St Dennis Res v Liskeard Athletic Res OFF, St Newlyn East v St Teath, St Stephen v Wadebridge Town Res, Torpoint Athletic Thirds v St Columb Major.
Duchy League, Premier Division: Boscastle v Dobwalls Res, Lanivet Inn v Saltash United Thirds, Lostwithiel v Bodmin Town Seconds, Mevagissey v Lifton, Polzeath v St Breward, St Merryn v Southgate Seniors. Division One: Foxhole Stars Res v Looe Town Res OFF, Gerrans and St Mawes United v Calstock, St Minver Res v Holywell and Cubert. Division Two: Bude Town Res v Bodmin Dragons, Castle Loyale v Lostwithiel Res, Delabole and Tintagel United v Grampound, Lanreath v Indian Queens, Week St Mary v North Hill.
North Devon League, Premier Division: Bradworthy v Appledore Lions, Braunton Res v Shamwickshire Rovers, Eastside v Chittlehampton, Hartland Clovelly v Boca Seniors, Kilkhampton v Combe Martin, North Molton Res v Park United. Senior Division: Barum United v Hartland Clovelly Res, Fremington Res v Braunton Thirds, Sandymere Blues v Holsworthy Reserves, Shebbear United v Landkey Town. Intermediate Two: Bideford AFC Thirds v High Bickington, Kingsley Park v Bridgerule, Langtree Lions v Hartland Clovelly Thirds, Shamwickshire Rovers Res v Equalizers.
Devon and Exeter League, Division Three: Broadclyst v AFC Exe, Halwill v Chagford, Heavitree United v Hemyock, Seaton Town v Witheridge, University of Exeter Fifths v Lyme Regis Res.
Sunday, March 12
South West Regional Women’s League: Bideford AFC v Feniton, Saltash United v Marine Academy Plymouth, Sticker v Budleigh Salterton.
Cornwall Women’s Cup: Foxhole Stars v Liskeard Athletic.
Cornwall Women’s League, League Cup: Bodmin v Wadebridge Town, RNAS Culdrose v Wendron United.
Cornwall Women’s League, Division Two: Redruth United v Ludgvan, Dropshop FC v Callington Town.
RUGBY UNIONSaturday, March 11
Guinness Six Nations: Italy v Wales (2.15pm), England v France (4.45pm).
Gallagher English Premiership (2.30pm): Exeter Chiefs v Newcastle Falcons.
Championship (1.30pm): Cornish Pirates v Coventry.
National League One (3pm): Plymouth Albion v Rams, Taunton Titans v Darlington Mowden Park.
National League Two, West (2pm): Exeter University v Dings Crusaders, Redruth v Leicester Lions, Clifton v Barnstaple.
Regional One South West: Brixham v Weston-super-Mare, Devonport Services v Lydney, Drybrook v Chew Valley, Exmouth v Ivybridge, Launceston v Camborne, Okehampton v Old Centralians.
Regional Two South West: Bridgwater & Albion v Wellington, Chard v Wadebridge Camels, Crediton v Truro, Newton Abbot v Sidmouth, North Petherton v St Austell, Sherborne v Teignmouth.
Counties One Western West: Bideford v Cullompton, Falmouth v Plymstock Albion Oaks, Kingsbridge v Bude, Paignton v Penryn, Pirates Amateurs v Topsham, Wiveliscombe v Tiverton.
Counties Two Cornwall: Camborne School of Mines v Saltash, Helston v Newquay Hornets, Illogan Park v Liskeard-Looe, Redruth II v Hayle, St Austell II v St Ives, Veor v Bodmin.
Counties Three Cornwall: Bude II v St Just, Camborne II v Launceston Castles, Lankelly-Fowey v St Agnes, Wadebridge Camels II v Redruth Albany.
Sunday, March 12
Guinness Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland (3pm).
Women’s NC 2 South West (West): Camborne v Bude, Exeter Athletic Dakota v Launceston.