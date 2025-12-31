SPORTS Club A have a two-point cushion in the race for the Looe and District Pool League title heading into the resumption of the season on Sunday, January 4.
The Liskeard-based side have won eight and lost just one of their nine outings which is the same record as Moonshiners.
As for the other six teams in the division, all are in a relegation battle with third-placed Looe Social and Marquee both on 64 from 10 outings, eight ahead of Cutouts.
However, the bottom four are separated by just one point and each have two games in-hand on third and fourth.
On the averages front, of the top eight players, only Looe Social’s Colin Penhaligan doesn’t play for either of the top two.
He sits sixth with 18 victories from 30 frames.
Such is the competitive nature of the league, nobody has more than an 80% winning record, the best being Luke Penhaligan’s 21 out of 27 for Sports Club A.
Team-mates Will Doidge (18/24), Rob Ivey (18/27) and Brian Phillips (17/24) are all over two thirds.
Moonshiners have two players on identical records with both James Edmonds and Mark Stevens thrashing out 20 victories from their 27 frames with Ollie Rounsevell (17/27) also contributing solidly.
St Keyne have built up a healthy lead in the Division Two title race, but most importantly are 25 points clear of third-placed Halfway Crooks, albeit having played a game more.
Like the Crooks, Harbour Sharks have also played eight of their games and have an eight-point gap to third, although Barbican (65 from eight) and JJ’s C-Men (60 from eight) are still in with a shout.
At the other end of the standings, Ship Looe are rock bottom, sitting 28 points behind eighth-placed Legion despite having played two less games.
Unsurprisingly, the averages are dominated by players from St Keyne with four of the top six being represented by the village club.
Looe-based Harbour Sharks also have three in the top ten.
St Keyne’s Kye Fowler has the most wins with 23 from 27, but Halfway Crooks’ Tom Clark has the best percentage with 88.89% having amassed 16 victories from 18.
Sharks’ Matt Gouriet’s 21 from 24 (87.50%) isn’t far behind, while his team-mate Cris Woods has also only lost four from his 24 starts.
But with Matthew Swiggs (21/27), Shaun Sibley (18/24) and Tim Hanglin (18/27) all on two thirds or better, St Keyne will take some stopping.
The tables are as follows: DIVISION ONE: 1 Sports Club A – P9 W8 L1 PTS 89; 2 Moonshiners – P9 W8 L1 PTS 87; 3 Looe Social – P10 W4 L6 PTS 64; 4 Marquee – P10 W1 L9 PTS 64; 5 Cutouts – P8 W4 L4 PTS 56; 6 The Rack Shack – P8 W4 L4 PTS 55; 7 Sports Club B – P8 W3 L5 PTS 55; 8 JJ’s A – P8 W3 L5 PTS 55.
DIVISION TWO: 1 St Keyne – P9 W8 L1 PTS 96; 2 Harbour Sharks – P8 W7 L1 PTS 79; 3 Halfway Crooks – P8 W6 L2 PTS 71; 4 Barbican – P8 W3 L5 PTS 65; 5 JJ’s C-Men – P8 W4 L4 PTS 60; 6 Pelynt – P8 W3 L5 PTS 53; 7 Harbour Moon – P7 W4 L3 PTS 50; 8 Legion – P9 W1 L8 PTS 47; 9 Ship Looe – P7 W0 L7 PTS 19.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.