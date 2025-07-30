By Roger Stephens
CORNWALL COUNTY LEAGUE POOL ASSOCIATION INTERLEAGUE PREMIERSHIP – FRIDAY, JULY 25
East Cornwall 13 Newquay 23
EAST Cornwall fell to a 23-13 defeat to Newquay at Liskeard Sports Club.
The visitors stormed into a 3-0 lead via wins for Darren Roberts, Malcolm Osborne and Ricky Hughes respectively against Darren Hooper, Olly Rounsevell and home captain Luke Penhaligan.
The next six frames were shared with James Edmondson putting the first frame on the board for the home team when he beat Martyn Bawden.
Home boy Marc Pacey lost to Paul Lord then Sam Borthwick got one back for the East bybeating Paul Crook.
Sam Rowe then beat Luke Henison, but back came the hosts when Darrell Hidson proved to good for Darren Lounds.
However Newquay’s Mark England beat Mark Stevens in the last for a 6-3 set victory.Newquay started set two as they began the first, this time with a two-frame burst from Bawden and Roberts who took out Hooper and Rounsevell. Penhaligan hit back beating Osborne before Hughes gave the visitors another frame by beating Edmondson.
With the visitors threatening to run away with the second set, the East boys dug in and won the next three frames as Pacey, Borthwick and Henison saw off England, Lord and Crook in that order.
The set was finely balanced when Rowe halted the East charge by beating Hidson.
The East did get some reward and the second set when Stevens beat Lounds.
Newquay set off at a great lick in set three, taking the first three frames thanks to victories for Hughes, Bawden and Roberts over Hooper, Rounsevell and Penhaligan.
However, the home side were not in the mood to let the visitors get away and immediately hit back with two of their own via Edmondson and Pacey against Osborne and Lounds.
The visitors were 13-10 up and after the next two were shared via wins for England (Newquay) over Borthwick and Henison (East) over Lord, they then put on the accelerator to take the set 6-3 and make it 16-11 with nine frames remaining.
But with the visitors needing only three frames to clinch the match, it was going to take one of East Cornwall’s famous comebacks to win this encounter.
Newquay were now getting up a head of steam and took off like a rocket at start of the fourth set, putting any hopes of a home team comeback firmly in the bin.
Osborne led the charge beating Brian Reed which was followed by team-mates Hughes, Bawden, Roberts and Rowe who overcame Rounsevell, Penhaligan, Edmondson and Pacey in that order.
That burst put the game to bed and now it was just a case of seeing what the winning margin would be.
Borthwick beat Lounds to pull one back, but Newquay were not about to take their foot of the throttle.
Hidson took his game against England to make it 22-13, but Crook beat Stevens to wrap up proceedings.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.