By Roger Stephens
CORNWALL COUNTY POOL ASSOCIATION INTERLEAGUE PREMIERSHIP – FRIDAY, JULY 11
St Austell and District A 25 East Cornwall 11
EAST Cornwall visited Penwithick Social Club looking to build on their victory at Newquay Nitro’s, but were well beaten by their high-flying hosts.
Damien Rowe and Andy Jory got the home team away to a good start, beating Olly Rounsevell and Roger Stephens, but East immediately hit back as Luke Penhaligan and Darren Hooper took out Kalvin Ashwood and Liam Reynolds.
St Austell’s Russell Moore beat Brian Reed but then the visitors went on a three-frame run asMarc Pacey, Gerry Markwell and Steve Eastley took out Paul Baron, Henry McGall and Graham Taylor to take the set. That, despite Aiden Craddock beating Keith Armitage in the last.
At 5-4 down the home team needed a response but flexed their muscles when they went off at rate of knots, taking first four frames courtesy of wins for Rowe, Jory, Ashwood and Reynolds over Hooper, Rounsevell, Stephens and Penhaligan.
The hosts were heading for the second set victory but Armitage and Reed had other ideas inbeating Moore and Baron.
However, the home team weren’t to be denied when McGall, Taylor and Craddock proved too good for Pacey, Markwell and Eastley.
At 11-7 to the hosts they were in the driver’s seat although that was only the start as they sped away towards the winning post in the next.
Rowe and Jory again did the business, this time against Penhaligan and Hooper.
Rounsevell did his best to stem the tide by beating Ashwood, but the home team were flying now and went on to take the set with a staggering six-frame winning sequence with Reynolds leading the way beating Stephens which was followed by victories for Moore, Baron, McGall, Taylor and Craddock.
The demolition in set three meant the Saints had won the match with nine frames to spare, meaning the only question would be just how big the winning margin might be?
To East Cornwall’s credit they came out fighting in the fourth and took three of the first four frames, that after Rowe made it 20-8 by defeating Stephens.
The visitors responded by running off the next three thanks to Penhaligan, Hooper and Rounsevell.
But that was that as far as the visitors were concerned when the hosts turned on the afterburners and streaked away with the last five frames led by Moore who took out Markwell, which was followed by successes for Baron, McGall, Taylor and Craddock who overcame Eastley, Armitage, Reed and Pacey in that order.
The 6-3 set score meant a 25-11 victory overall and one the hosts thoroughly deserved.
It was a lot different to the Newquay match and goes to show the standard required to be at the top end of the table, and congratulations to St Austell for a fine performance.
East Cornwall are next in Interleague action on Friday, July 25 when they welcome Newquay to Liskeard Sports Club (8pm).
