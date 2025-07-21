Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Four East round-up – Saturday, July 19
ST NEOT remain eight points clear of third-placed Werrington Thirds after seeing off neighbours Lanhydrock Seconds by four wickets at Wenmouth.
After being sent in, Lanhydrock only mustered just 102 all-out with Soma Smith 25 not out.
Michael Drown (2-22) and Mark Pearce (2-13) did the early work before Chris Simpson (2-16) and Spencer Ham (2-18) gave nothing away.
After David Harland struck twice, Andrew Tamblyn (32) and Simpson (48) did the work, although a late wobble against Peter Pretorious (2-11) and Ruben Turner (2-16) saw St Neot lose a point.
Lanhydrock are 35 points adrift of safety, while Menheniot-Looe remain in the bottom two by a point after losing by five wickets at home to Newquay Seconds.
Menheniot made 168-7 from their 45 overs, the best being Mike Maiden’s 41 from 107 balls.
Newquay reached their target with more than eight overs to spare despite Maiden (2-25) and Bob Fleming (2-63) reducing the town outfit to 106-5.
Fourth-placed Duloe picked up 12 points from their abandoned clash with runaway leaders St Blazey Seconds who required 18 to win with three wickets in-hand.
Duloe mustered just 138-8 from their 45 overs, which included 31 from opener Matt Julian, before William Turpin (3-28) and Julian (2-16) shared five wickets to set up a thrilling finish.
The clash between Tideford and Liskeard was abandoned.
Liskeard racked up 271-7 before declaring as after openers Andrew Cobb and Andrew Ware made 43 apiece, the innings was taken on by John Scott (22), Ben Powell (69) and Brijesh Desai (39). Thomas Mitchell (2-63) and Jack Hooper (2-56) shared four wickets.
Tideford raced out of the blocks through newcomer Hamish Gardiner (55) and Jared Connop (48), but they slipped to 168-7 after 29 overs when rain stopped play as debutant Michael Rowland took 4-13.
