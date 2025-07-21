Saturday, July 26
Cornwall Cricket League, Premier Division (1pm, unless stated): Grampound Road v St Just, Helston v Werrington, Redruth v Truro, St Austell v Callington, Wadebridge v Penzance (12 noon)
County Division One (1pm, unless stated): Beacon v St Erme, Camborne v St Austell 2, Falmouth v Paul, Hayle v Roche, Perranporth v Newquay (11am).
Division Two East (1pm): Callington 2 v St Blazey, Holsworthy v Bude, Luckett v Wadebridge 2, St Minver v St Austell 3, Werrington 2 v Lanhydrock.
Division Two West (1pm): Mount Hawke & Porthtowan v Mullion, Penzance 2 v Constantine, St Ives v Helston 2, St Just 2 v Stithians, Wendron v Camborne 2.
Division Three East (1pm): Boconnoc v Saltash, Ladock v Callington 3, Launceston v Tintagel, Menheniot/Looe v South Petherwin, Roche 2 v Grampound Road 2.
Division Three West (1pm): Gulval v Perranporth 2, Ludgvan v Redruth 2, Perranarworthal v Hayle 2, Truro 2 v Barripper, Veryan v Mount Ambrose.
Division Four East (1pm): Lanhydrock 2 v St Stephen, Liskeard v Duloe, St Blazey 2 v Menheniot/Looe 2, Werrington 3 v Tideford.
Division Four West (1pm): Crofty/Holman v St Gluvias, Mullion 2 v Camborne 3, Paul 2 v Falmouth 2, St Just 3 v Redruth 3.
Division Five East (1pm): Buckland Monachorum v Gunnislake, Gorran v Holsworthy 2, Grampound Road 3 v Launceston 2, Newquay 3 v Wadebridge 3, Pencarrow v St Minver 2.
Division Five West (1.30pm): Gerrans v Beacon 2, Helston 3 v Perranarworthal 2, Leedstown v Troon, Mount Ambrose 2 v St Newlyn East, Truro 3 v St Day.
Division Six East (1pm): Bude 2 v Werrington 4, Saltash 2 v Luckett 2, South Petherwin 2 v Ladock 2, St Austell v Bugle, St Stephen 2 v Roche 3.
Division Six West (1.30pm): Barripper 2 v Gulval 2, Constantine 2 v Ludgvan 2, Falmouth 3 v Hellesveor, Mawnan v Mount Hawke & Porthtowan 2, Stithians 2 v Praze.
Division Seven East (1pm): Menheniot/Looe 3 v Buckland Monachorum 2, St Neot Taverners 2 v Boconnoc 2, Tideford 2 v Launceston 3, Tintagel 2 v Lanhydrock 3.
Division Seven Central (1.30pm): Foxhole v Mawnan 2, St Stephen 3 v Newquay 4.
Division Seven West (1.30pm): Camborne 4 v St Just 4, Penzance 3 v Porthleven, Redruth 4 v Hayle 3, Rosudgeon & Kenneggy 2 v Wendron 2, St Gluvias 2 v Crofty/Holman 2.
Sunday, July 27
Cornwall Cricket League, Division Four East (1pm): St Neot Taverners v Newquay 2.
Division Seven Central (1.30pm): Perranarworthal 3 v St Erme 3, Perranporth 3 v Falmouth 4.
Issac Foot Cup, Semi-Final: Callington 2 v Menheniot/Looe (10.30am), South Petherwin v Luckett (1.30pm).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.