By Stephen Lees
BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE DIVISION FIVE EAST
Pencarrow 168, Gunnislake 114.
GUNNISLAKE paid the price for another error-prone batting display as bottom side Pencarrow ran out winners by 54 runs.
Gunnislake had six changes from the previous week, while Pencarrow had the luxury of 17 players to choose from after nearly folding at the start of the season.
The hosts chose to bat and although Lee Roberts struck early, the Estate outfit moved to 64-1 in 13 overs before Roberts bowled Isaac Jago for 15.
The visitors then took charge as Jack Carter and seasonal-debutant Simon Clay took the score past 100, and indeed Jago’s half century, when Jago (50) was needlessly run out, trying to take on the arm of Paul Hollow in the covers.
Wickets then fell regularly. Paul Hollow was a welcome return to the bowling attack and had a big impact, while Dan Pethick turned his arm over for the first time in more than 20 years.
A score below 150 looked possible, but some late lusty hitting by Daniel Cock was to prove decisive, as a quickfire 29 took Pencarrow up to 168 all out. Hollow was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 4-18, while Jamie Watts also claimed two late wickets.
Gunni attacked and although Ross Potter was bowled for 14 by Loic Pennington, Hollow and Pethick continued the assault, that was until Hollow (22) top-edged Clay’s off-spin to backward square-leg (57-2).
Pennington soon bowled Gunnislake captain Dinesh Thirupuvanarajah and then took a catch on the square-leg boundary to give Clay the vital wicket of Pethick for 38.
From 90-4 the off-spin duo of Clay (4-30) and Jack Carter (3-24) went to work as the hosts succumbed to 114 all out in just 22 overs as Pencarrow moved to within 12 points of third bottom Grampound Road Thirds.
