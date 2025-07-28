ST BLAZEY Seconds maintained their title push in Cornwall Cricket League Division Four East with a narrow one-wicket victory against visiting Menheniot-Looe twos.
Mike Maiden (59) and Sebastian Crawford (49) were the stand-out batsmen with Reuben Clarke the pick of the bowlers with 3-70.
Although the Saints lost James Holt early on, a 102-stand between Lewis Todd (59) and captain George Taylor (62) provided the foundations for their latest success. Crawford finished with figures of 4-23, while Brian Caddy and Maiden took two wickets apiece.
Opener Nick Ward led the way for the home side as he struck 92 of his side’s total of 272 for eight. He plundered 15 fours and one six, whilst Lee Houghton made 72 from just 76 deliveries.
Tideford’s Himeth Sanjula took 3-58, while there were two apiece for Dieter Hearle and Max Lillyman.
The visiting response never really got going with wickets tumbling regularly, Darren Williams top scoring with 33.
An unbeaten 144 from Aaron Conway was the highlight of Duloe’s 39-run success over Liskeard.
The prolific opener smashed 22 boundaries as his side posted a total of 266 for seven in their 45 overs.
Liskeard did their best to chase down the total, Andrew Ware making an excellent 94, but it was never enough come the end.
Third-placed St Neot slipped to defeat on Sunday when they lost by 59 runs to Newquay Seconds, who posted a total of 204.
David Eldridge claimed figures of 4-30 for the villagers, whose reply saw decent efforts of 45 from David Masters and 35 from Jack Kent, before they were all out for 145.
