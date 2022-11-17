Weekend football and rugby fixtures
FOOTBALL
Saturday, November 19
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division (3pm unless stated): Barnstaple Town v Bridgwater United, Buckland Athletic v Street, Cadbury Heath v Ilfracombe Town, Clevedon Town v TORPOINT Athletic, Falmouth Town v Ashton and Backwell United, Helston Athletic v Welton Rovers, Keynsham Town v MILLBROOK, Sherborne Town v Mousehole, Wellington v Saltash United (2pm).
SWPL Premier East (2.15pm unless stated): Bridport v Torrington, Cullompton Rangers v Teignmouth, Elburton Villa v Newton Abbot Spurs, Holsworthy v Axminster Town, Honiton Town v Brixham, Ivybridge Town v Elmore, Okehampton Argyle v Sidmouth Town, Plymouth Marjon v Crediton United (3pm), Torridgeside v Bovey Tracey.
SWPL Premier West (2.15pm unless stated): Bodmin Town v Bude Town, Callington Town v Wadebridge Town (3pm), Mullion v Godolphin, Newquay v Dobwalls, Penzance v Launceston (3pm), St Austell v Wendron United, St Dennis v Camelford, Sticker v Liskeard Ath (3pm).
St Piran League East (2.30pm): Altarnun v St Austell Res, Launceston Res v Saltash Borough, Polperro v Sticker Res, St Mawgan v Gunnislake.
St Piran League Cup (2pm): Millbrook Res v St Agnes.
East Cornwall Premier League (2.30pm): Liskeard Athletic Res v St Columb Major, North Petherwin v Foxhole Stars, St Blazey Res v St Stephen, St Newlyn East v Roche, St Teath v St Dennis Res, Torpoint Athletic Thirds v St Minver, Wadebridge Town Res v Newquay Academy.
Cornwall Junior Cup, Third Round (2pm): Calstock v Troon, Falmouth United v St Merryn, Gorran v Looe Town Res, Helston Raiders v Grampound, Lanivet Inn v Holman Sports Club, Mevagissey v Pendeen Rovers, Saltash United Thirds v Bodmin Dragons, St Dominick Res v St Breward, St Keverne v Gerrans and St Mawes, St Minver Res v Bude Town Res, West Cornwall FC v Boscastle.
Duchy League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Dobwalls Res v Lostwithiel.
Division One (2.30pm): Biscovey v St Mawgan Res, Gunnislake Res v North Petherwin Res, Pensilva v Holywell and Cubert, St Cleer v Boscastle Res.
Division Two (2.30pm): Lanreath v Godolphin Atlantic Res, Lostwithiel Res v Delabole and Tintagel United, North Hill v Indian Queens, St Eval Spitfires v Castle Loyale.
North Devon League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Boca Seniors v Park United, BRADWORTHY v Hartland Clovelly, Combe Martin v Eastside, North Molton Res v Chittlehampton, Shamwickshire Rovers v Appledore Lions.
Senior Division (2.30pm): Barum United v Fremington Res, Hartland Clovelly Res v Appledore Res, Sandymere Blues v Torridgeside Res, Woolsery v HOLSWORTHY RES.
Intermediate Two (2.30pm): BRIDGERULE v Langtree Lions, High Bickington v Equalizers, Kingsley Park v MORWENSTOW, Northam Lions Res v Hartland Clovelly Thirds, SHEBBEAR UNITED RES v Shamwickshire Rovers.
Devon and Exeter League (2.15pm): Broadclyst v HALWILL.
RUGBY UNION
Friday, November 18
Counties One Western West: Tiverton v Topsham.
Saturday, November 19
Regional One South West: Old Centralians v Okehampton.
Counties One Western West: Falmouth v Bideford.
Counties Two Cornwall: Camborne School of Mines v Liskeard-Looe, St Ives v Saltash.
Sunday, November 20
Championship Cup, Pool Three (2.30pm): Cornish Pirates v Ampthill.
