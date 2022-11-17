Weekend football and rugby fixtures

Counties Two Cornwall: Camborne School of Mines v Liskeard-Looe, St Ives v Saltash.

Regional One South West: Old Centralians v Okehampton.

Division Two (2.30pm): Lanreath v Godolphin Atlantic Res, Lostwithiel Res v Delabole and Tintagel United, North Hill v Indian Queens, St Eval Spitfires v Castle Loyale.

Division One (2.30pm): Biscovey v St Mawgan Res, Gunnislake Res v North Petherwin Res, Pensilva v Holywell and Cubert, St Cleer v Boscastle Res.

Cornwall Junior Cup, Third Round (2pm): Calstock v Troon, Falmouth United v St Merryn, Gorran v Looe Town Res, Helston Raiders v Grampound, Lanivet Inn v Holman Sports Club, Mevagissey v Pendeen Rovers, Saltash United Thirds v Bodmin Dragons, St Dominick Res v St Breward, St Keverne v Gerrans and St Mawes, St Minver Res v Bude Town Res, West Cornwall FC v Boscastle.

Toolstation Western League, Premier Division (3pm unless stated): Barnstaple Town v Bridgwater United, Buckland Athletic v Street, Cadbury Heath v Ilfracombe Town, Clevedon Town v TORPOINT Athletic, Falmouth Town v Ashton and Backwell United, Helston Athletic v Welton Rovers, Keynsham Town v MILLBROOK, Sherborne Town v Mousehole, Wellington v Saltash United (2pm).

