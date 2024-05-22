Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League - Saturday, May 18
ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE
Callington – Truro 139-3 (34) (J Van Greunan 55no, A Yamin 25no, C Kent 20; G Wagg 2-29). Rain stopped play. Match Abandoned; Truro (8), Callington (7).
Camborne – Helston 262-7 (L Alberts 75, B Taylor 52, G Tregenza 33no, S Jenkin 32, M Jenkin 31; D Stephens 2-33, J Fontana 2-60, J Gately 2-62), Camborne 102 (L Goldsworthy 57no; B Bury 5-31, R Tonkin 3-31, C Hearn 2-23). Helston (20) beat Camborne (5) by 160 runs.
Penzance – St Just 165 (A McKenna 52, C Edirisinghe 26, L Curnow 22; A Libby 4-35, G Lawrence 3-28, J Croom 2-27), Penzance 170-3 (B Seabrook 78no, D Blignaut 41, J Paull 22). Penzance (20) beat St Just (4) by seven wickets.
Wadebridge - St Austell 165 (M Bone 60, A Bone 32; M Lawrence 4-24, M Robins 3-27), Wadebridge 166-9 (J Turpin 37, T McLachlan 29, K Snell 26no; A Snowdon 2-21, D Standing 2-29, L Watson 2-36, S Raven 2-39). Wadebridge (18) beat St Austell (7) by one wicket off the final ball.
Werrington – Werrington 91 (S Hockin 23; E Whiteford 5-18, C Johnson 2-13), Redruth 93-0 (T Whiteford 54no, P Howells 30no). Redruth (20) beat Werrington (1) by ten wickets.
COUNTY DIVISION ONE
Grampound Road – Penzance 92 (E Trotman 28no, W Bartlett 21; D Neville 5-16, T Fox-Dean 2-27, R Karunaratna 2-8), Grampound Road 96-3 (T Orpe 39no, J Pentecost 2-32). Grampound Road (19) beat Penzance (2) by seven wickets.
Hayle – Hayle 209-9 (B Homan 109, W Jenkin 20no; D Smith 4-39. S Tangye 2-29), St Erme 161 (S Tangye 28, C Edgcombe 21, S Townsend 20; M Jenkin 2-27, T Sharp 2-28, B Homan 2-30, J Franklin 2-31). Hayle (19) beat St Erme (7) by 48 runs.
Mullion - Camborne 165 (S Richards 74; J Dark 5-36, D Mitchell 2-32, M Turner 2-42), Mullion 63 (J Dark 29no; J MacDonald 3-10, W Eva 3-20, M Jenkin 2-11). Camborne (18) beat Mullion (6) by 102 runs.
Newquay – Newquay 156 (T Chillingworth 53no, M Harding 26; T Clarke 3-28, O Bate 2-11, G Wilkinson 2-33), Wadebridge 94 (J Crane 4-16, T Chillingworth 2-13, R Mangal 2-14). Newquay (18) beat Wadebridge (6) by 62 runs.
Paul – Paul 161 (B Brooks 72, K Collins 29; Jack Thomas 3-24, Jordan Thomas 2-17, C Terrill 2-25), Beacon 164-4 (B James 91, S James 32; M Skewes 2-29). Beacon (20) beat Paul (5) by six wickets.
Roche – Roche 95 (A Noott 4-13, C Stephens 2-30), Falmouth 97-6 (J Tomlinson 37; S May 3-39). Falmouth (18) beat Roche (4) by four wickets.
DIVISION TWO EAST
Holsworthy – Holsworthy 219-4 (J Greening 89, J May 37, extras 36, R Walter 35no; J Duke 2-39), Werrington 143 (J Moon 47; D Smith 3-20, H Poggenpoel 2-21, G Beagley 2-32). Holsworthy (20) beat Werrington (5) by 76 runs.
Ladock – Tintagel 184 (J Blanchard 54, A Earle 51; A Ridd 3-43, P Morgan 2-32), Ladock 185-3 (A Ridd 115, M Bray 21; H Daly 3-26), Ladock (20) beat Tintagel (5) by seven wickets.
Lanhydrock – South Petherwin 172-8 (A Brenton 56, A Warne 32, J Masters 28, A Clements 27; G Jones 3-52, C James 2-27), Lanhydrock 85-8 (R Butler 27; K Horrell 3-18, A Clements 3-20, P Clements 2-19). Rain stopped play. Match abandoned, South Petherwin (14), Lanhydrock (12).
Menheniot Looe – St Blazey 99-3 (R Dixon 43; L Osborne 3-24). Rain stopped play. Match abandoned; St Blazey (8), Menheniot-Looe (7).
St Austell – Callington 106 (J Brenton 20; Jack Carter 5-51, T Rosevear 3-11), St Austell 107-1 (H Parkinson 49no, A Connolly 22). St Austell (20) beat Callington (2) by nine wickets.
St Minver – Bude 211-6 (W Rumble 44, A Buchanan 34, J Turner 30no, W Adams 27, Matt Whitefield 23; A Gill 3-16, K Gill 2-63), St Minver 116 (R Pooley 40, B Hawken 20no; B Hunter 7-22, A De Rosa 2-24). Bude (20) beat St Minver (5) by 95 runs.
DIVISION THREE EAST
Liskeard – Launceston 169-6 (40.2 overs) (extras 40, P Spry 37, D Tilley 31, F Worth 29; JJ Webber 2-31, C Calfe 2-31). Rain stopped play. Match abandoned; Liskeard (9), Launceston (10).
Saltash St Stephens – Saltash St Stephens 168-8 (38.1 overs). (extras 39, S Renfree 36, D Cook 29, D Bolland 26; T Wright 2-31, I Dean 2-32, A Tythcott 2-46). Rain stopped play. Match abandoned; Saltash St Stephens (10), Grampound Road (10).
St Austell – Luckett 133 (Ryan Brown 46, J Hoskin 24no; C King 4-16, K Nile 3-22), St Austell 134-3 (J Pook 62, J Mallet 25no, M Nile 23no; J Hoskin 2-45). St Austell (20) beat Luckett (4) by seven wickets.
Tideford – Newquay 91 (T Rhodes 43no, extras 30; D Lockett 4-13, C Anderson 2-7, N Mandozai 2-32, A Simpson-Thapa 2-32), Tideford 92-6 (S Olver 27no, C Douglas 3-28). Tideford (19) beat Newquay (5) in a match reduced to 30 overs.
Werrington – Roche 223 (Mark Trudgeon 53, A Trudgeon 39, G Oakley 38, T Eccleston 20; P Miller 6-51, N Oldaker 2-29), Werrington 74-1 (14.2 overs) (E Walters 22no). Rain stopped play. Match abandoned; Werrington (12), Roche (11).
SUNDAY: Callington 272-7 (N Parker 92, C Simpson 51, T Neville 38, J Moon 32, T Beresford-Power 26; C Taylor 3-47, G Spencer 2-42), Boconnoc 118 (J Niblett 37; Ryan Hodge 4-31, S Whatley 3-13, T Beresford-Power 2-10). Callington (20) beat Boconnoc (5) by 154 runs.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
Buckland Monachorum – Pencarrow 191-7 (T Jago 51no, G Williams 47, D Cock 37; C Elkington 3-34, C Cannone 2-35); Buckland Monachorum 170-9 (J Maunder 61, G Elkington 31, C Elkington 30; T Jago 2-33, I Jago 2-35). Pencarrow (18) beat Buckland Monachorum (7) by 21 runs.
Duloe – St Stephen 133-3 (33 overs) (T Hooper 68no, A Gates 24, J Harvey 23no). Match abandoned; Duloe (7), St Stephen (9).
Grampound Road – 176 (C Davey 53, T Jago 53, M Pengelly 36; C Gill 3-28, J Gill 3-43, C Edwards 3-49), St Minver 76 (J Gill 28; O Bendelow 5-22, M Eastwood 3-13, L Oakely 2-30). Grampound Road (19) beat St Minver (6) by 100 runs.
Launceston – Newquay 87-5 (T Backway 32; M Davey 2-14). Match abandoned; Launceston (8), Newquay (8).
St Blazey – Lanhydrock 229-7 (M Trudgeon 80no, Josh Taylor 63; M Appleton 3-43, D Clancy 3-59); St Blazey 121-2 (D Peters 75, G Taylor 26no). Match abandoned; St Blazey (12), Lanhydrock (12).
St Neot – Menheniot-Looe 130-9 (P Swinford 55, extras 32; D Eldridge 3-28, D Masters 2-8, S Ham 2-25), St Neot 132-7 (J Kent 52no, C Arthur 33; C James 4-43, R Cowley 2-19). St Neot (18) beat Menheniot-Looe (6) by three wickets.
SUNDAY: St Blazey 243-4 (G Taylor 100, E Felton 74no, extras 33; J Gill 3-66), St Minver 151 (S Hocking 65, J Keast 36, N Meneer 20; J Isbell 3-15, R Carne 3-38, S Vincent 2-56). St Blazey (20) beat St Minver (5) by 92 runs.
DIVISION FIVE EAST
Bude – Bude 276-2 (C Gliddon 141, Michael Taylor 70, L Houghton 40no), St Austell 266-3 (M Ellison 155, T Osborne 53). Bude (16) beat St Austell (6) by 10 runs.
Gorran – Gorran 101 (J Goostrey 37, L Bunney 20; L Chidley 4-34, D Lucas 3-4, N Ward 2-21), Holsworthy 102-6 (R Piper 32, B Hutchings 28; O Matthews 3-31, N Biggard 2-20). Holsworthy (20) beat Gorran (5) by four wickets.
St Stephen – St Stephen 53, Werrington 54-7. Werrington (17) beat St Stephen (4) by three wickets.
Wadebridge – Wadebridge 148 (extras 33, L Stewart 31, J Skinner 26, S Gunner 20; J Moore 6-49, G Kennett 3-39), Bugle 38 (L Stewart 3-6, D Nadarajan 2-5, S Gunner 2-11). Wadebridge (18) beat Bugle (5) by 110 runs.
DIVISION SIX EAST
Boconnoc – St Stephen 26 (C Neville 2-4, M Kendall 2-4), Boconnoc 27-0 (R Hemmings 19no). Boconnoc (20) beat St Stephen (0) by ten wickets.
Luckett – Luckett 48 (M Budge 14; M Drown 5-9, S Rowe 4-9), St Neot 50-2 (M Bunt 16no; G Clements 2-30). St Neot (20) beat Luckett (2) by eight wickets.
Newquay – Newquay 284-4 (S Millatt 143no, A Bishop 26, M Jelbert 24, M Headland 22), Launceston 58 (K Worth 21; K Karim 5-11, A Bishop 2-7, A Mills 2-13). Newquay (20) beat Launceston (3) by 226 runs.
Tintagel – Menheniot-Looe 141 (M Wright 59; K Hartland 3-22), Tintagel 142-4 (K Hartland 51no, S Roach 43no; M Caddy 2-19). Tintagel (20) beat Menheniot-Looe (5) by six wickets.