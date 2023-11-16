THE Wave Project is celebrating the recent success at Huntington Beach, California, of Charlotte Banfield when she became the Women’s Stand Three Para World Surf Champion.
Speaking with the Project ahead of her gold medal win, Charlotte said: “I learnt with The Wave Project over 10 years ago, when I really didn’t think it was for me.
"However, surfing has changed my life and shaped who I am as a person.
"Riding the salty waves eases my mind, and I haven’t found anything that helps my mental health as much as surfing.
"I am grateful for The Wave Project, and when I see how lots of young people are benefiting from it, I feel really happy!
"I’d encourage any person, despite their age, ability or gender, to try surfing.”
The Wave Project say they are so proud of the whole England Para Surf Team who placed fourth overall, winning the copper medal. Many of the team have surfed with them at their Adaptive Hub in Croyde, as well as at their home in Newquay.