Water levels still low for fishing

Burrator – Rods averaged 2.7 fish per angler over the month, with Longstone, Pig Trough, and North Shore the most productive banks. Fish were still looking to the surface to feed, and Daddies, Claret Hoppers, and Hawthornes all tempted fish, although generally sub-surface nymphs (Damsels, Diawl Bachs, Montanas, and Buzzers) and lures (Orange Tadpoles, Black Goldheads, Orange Blobs, Boobies, and Flash Minnows) accounted for most of the catches. Floating and intermediate lines along with medium retrieves proved to be the most successful tactic. Matt Baines and Andy Cottam (from Plymouth) both caught full bags of five fish up to 2lb 8oz.