By Kevin Marriott
DOBWALLS are the surprise early leaders of the South West Peninsula League Premier West division after their midweek 4-0 victory over Millbrook at Lantoom Park.
They lead the way by two points from another surprise package, Callington Town, who won 1-0 at Holsworthy on Wednesday night.
But Dobwalls joint manager Ben Washam is not taking anything for granted despite four successive league wins while conceding only one goal.
Washam said: “I was really happy with all the lads and it’s a great start to the season, but we are not getting carried away.
“One game at a time but me, Brad (Gargett) and Adam (Castlehouse) are delighted.”
Dobwalls had a break from league action at the weekend as they travelled to Wendron United in the FA Vase first qualifying round and were surprisingly hammered 5-0 before facing mid-table Launceston at Pennygillam this Saturday (3pm).
Reflecting on the midweek action, Washam said: “Tuesday night’s game was really good and credit to Millbrook, who made it difficult for us.
“In the first half we had lots of chances but couldn’t convert, Josh Johnson and Will Larsen missing numerous chances.
“Millbrook had a couple of good chances and if it wasn’t for James Morley we could have easily been 1-0 down at half-time.
“So some stern words were needed at half-time from the Dobwalls management, then we came out looking a lot better but couldn’t convert.
“So we decided to make a couple of changes which were definitely the difference. Kai Burrell, with one great finish, got himself two goals and CJ and Charlie scored fantastic goals which made it 4-0.
“It was never a 4-0 game and Millbrook pushed us all the way but our squad and real quality came through.”