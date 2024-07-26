CALLINGTON have named their three teams for this weekend’s Cornwall Cricket League fixtures.
The first team are just 16 points behind leaders Penzance ahead of Saturday’s visit from mid-table St Austell (1pm) in the ECB Cornwall Premier League.
With the all-important trip to Penzance next Saturday, the Greens know nothing but 20 points will likely make the clash in West Cornwall important.
But Callington have been bolstered with two big pieces of news.
Former Somerset leg-spinner Max Waller has made a quicker than expected recovery from a back problem and comes in, while Cambridgeshire all-rounder Mohammed Danyaal will debut having joined from Northants Premier League side Bridgnorth.
Danyaal, who bowls at a brisk pace and bats in the middle order, is likely to take the new ball, although that might be a tad harsh on Aidan Libby who took 5-23 against Camborne last time out.
Their inclusions mean Ben Alford drops out having been due to play at Truro last Saturday, while batsman Toby May is unavailable.
CALLINGTON v St Austell: Aidan Libby, Liam Lindsay, Luke Brenton, Graham Wagg, Mohammed Danyaal, Max Waller, Matt Shepherd, Ollie Allsop, Joe White (wkt), Ben Ellis, Harry Sawyers.
CALLINGTON Seconds are having a good season, sitting in third in Division Two East, and they will hope to close the gap on the second teams of Werrington and St Austell who meet at Wheal Eliza.
Callington head west to Ladock without all-rounder Alex Robinson, but welcome back top-order batsman Nick Parker after recently getting married.
With Robinson missing, Cally name five genuine bowlers, including a strong four-man pace attack supplemented by spinners Rich Brown and Rhys Hodge.
Ben Allsop is likely to open with Brown with Parker at three.
CALLINGTON SECONDS at Ladock: Rich Brown (capt), Ben Allsop, Nick Parker, James Brenton, Blake Tancock, James Moon (wkt), James Shorten, Ben Alford, Rhys Hodge, Ryan Hodge, Spencer Whatley.
CALLINGTON Thirds are at home to Grampound Road Seconds on Sunday in a mid-table clash in Division Three East.
They name a very strong side with a healthy blend of youth and experience.
CALLINGTON THIRDS v Grampound Road Seconds: Toby Beresford-Power (capt), Tom Neville, Chris Simpson, Peter Tancock, Charlie Coates, Mohamed Durrani-Zubair (wkt), Ollie Bennett, Zak Newton-Jenkins, Harvey Poad, Oscar Crichton, Jarvis Hazeldine.