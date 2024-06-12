CLIVE ROSEVEAR HAWKEY CUP SEMI-FINAL (TUESDAY)
Wadebridge Seconds v Callington
CALLINGTON are into the Hawkey Cup final for the first time since 2021 after demolishing Wadebridge Seconds by 146 runs at Egloshayle Park last night.
Premier League Cally started as firm favourites against their one-league lower opponents, and after racking up an imposing 201-5, Wadebridge mustered just 55 all out.
The home side started well and got rid of South African Liam Lindsay for a fourth ball duck when he edged Ollie Bate (1-25 off 3) behind to Sam Richards.
Regular opener Aidan Libby was missing, but they drafted in Bridestowe’s Kian Burns for the evening, and the right-hander smashed 41 from just 27 balls before he picked out Alex Forward off Tom McLachlan (93-2).
Graham Wagg made a match-winning 91 against Werrington six days earlier in the quarter-final, and was in ominous mood once again.
He added 32 with Max Waller before the former Somerset man was caught by Tom Clarke off Charlie Hawken.
Matt Shepherd was run out by a combination of Bate and Richards off the next ball coming back for a second, and at 126-4, Wadebridge had a shout.
But Wagg kept hammering the bowling to all parts as 73 came from the final five overs.
Luke Brenton (22 off 12) kept him company as Wagg ended unbeaten on 113 from 67 balls with 13 fours and five sixes.
Wadebridge lost openers Alex Forward and Sam Richards in successive Ben Ellis overs before Jamie Beare and Tom McLachlan launched a mini fightback including taking 26 off two overs from Ellis (2-22) and Shepherd (0-23).
But from 47-2 midway through the seventh over, they remarkably lost their final eight wickets for as many runs.
Harry Sawyers bowled Beare (21) before McLachlan (19) went lbw to Wagg in the next over.
It was then complete carnage as Sawyers’ leg-spin saw him take 3-5 from 3.3 overs, while Wagg’s left-arm spin saw him claim 3-4 from his three.
Callington will take on St Austell or Wadebridge in the final, who meet in their semi-final this evening, at Wheal Eliza on Wednesday, June 26.