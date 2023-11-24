CALLINGTON Cricket Club have announced that former county star Graham Wagg will be their full-time pro for the 2024 season, while Cornwall opening bowler Ben Ellis is also staying.
Wagg, 40, enjoyed a stellar career at Warwickshire, Derbyshire and Glamorgan before retiring from the pro game in 2020, and has since played for Shropshire at Minor Counties level.
A hard-hitting batsman and now left-arm spinner having previously been a new-ball bowler, he made six appearances towards the end of the season as they eventually ensured their ECB Cornwall Premier League status.
The club will be delighted to have a guaranteed performer having utilised four others before his arrival.
Somerset’s Dutch international all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe played twice before his county commitments got in the way, while there was also an appearance from Cally legend Jake Libby who is now vice-captain at Worcestershire, a century from Hampshire batsman Nick Gubbins in his only outing, and several games from Hampshire all-rounder Ian Holland.
Reflecting on the news, the club’s director of cricket, Joe White, said: “Waggy’s addition on a full-time basis is huge for us as a club.
“He excelled in the six games he played for us in 2023 as a great leader and obviously with bat and ball.
“He is a real winner and definitely brings out the best in us.
“He has bought in to what we are trying to achieve in terms of long and short-term goals, which made getting this signing over the line, nice and easy.”
Callington have also announced that Cornwall opening bowler Ben Ellis has agreed to stay at the club for a second season.
The former Rosudgeon and St Just all-rounder took 27 wickets for Cally in his debut campaign, and scored just over 200 runs in the lower order, including a 60 against St Just.
White said: "We are delighted that Ben has chosen to commit to the club again for the coming season.
“With his county commitments, it’s great that he will be continuing to play in Cornwall despite living in London.
“He’s a highly-skilful new ball bowler, that bowls extremely well in Cornish conditions, so we are excited to see more from Ben in 2024.”