By Gareth Davies at Meadow Park
PRE-SEASON FRIENDLY (SATURDAY)
Gloucester City 2 Truro City 1
THE Tinners’ pre-season campaign ended with a narrow defeat against last season’s temporary landlords Gloucester City.
In a scrappy game, with the second half particularly stop start, Spencer Hamilton’s close-range finish from a goalmouth scramble settled proceedings in the Tigers’ favour.
With just under 40 minutes of the match remaining, Truro had chances to at least draw level, if not win the match as substitute Billy Palfrey and striker Andrew Neal both came close.
Tyler Harvey, who equalised three minutes after the restart as City trailed at the break, also had an effort chalked off whilst rattling the crossbar in the second stanza.
The game began in positive fashion for Truro as Yassine En-Neyah won the ball in midfield and fed Harvey who shot narrowly wide after just six minutes.
Shortly after, Tavonga Kuleya stung the palms of home custodian Jared Thompson pushing the ball to safety.
But with their first foray into City territory of note, the Tigers drew first blood. Truro lost the ball in midfield and with play spread wide, Brandon Smalley crossed for Harry Pinchard to head down and in, via the legs of visiting incumbent Dan Lavercombe.
Joe Hanks, on as an early substitute for Dayle Grubb, who only lasted 13 minutes before being withdrawn through injury, then blazed well over when well placed.
With the game becoming disjointed in the searing heat, which made the artificial surface tricky for both sides, chances were at a premium for the remainder of the half.
Straight after the break, interval substitute Connor Riley-Lowe then had a huge part in the equaliser and what a goal it was, too. Truro’s club captain broke free down the left and crossed for Harvey, with his back to goal, to outrageously lift the ball over Thompson and into the far corner.
But less than 90 seconds after restoring parity, City were behind again with Hamilton stabbing home after Will Dean was fouled from a corner.
The referee waved away strong City protests to award the goal and despite shipping a second, Truro reacted positively and created a host of chances.
Tylor Love-Holmes grabbed possession from Gloucester’s clutches and fed Seidou Sanogo, only for the latter’s effort to go wide.
Harvey then saw a looping header it the woodwork from a Dean cross before the former Plymouth Argyle hitman had the ball in the net, only for it to be ruled out for offside.
Neal was the next visiting player to have a sight of goal as after a lightning break, A Trialist found Truro’s pint-sized hitman, but the ball was directed wide of the target.
And as time ticked down, Billy Palfrey was denied an early goal of the season contender when his first-time volley from 25-yards struck a home defender and cleared the bar.
Truro thought Palfrey’s effort had been handled but no penalty was awarded.
Straight back up the other end and Gloucester could have bagged a third after Lavercombe came from his goal, but Steven King’s shot went wide.
That was the final goalmouth action of note as Truro couldn’t complete a perfect friendly record with attentions now firmly turning to Saturday when Dorking Wanderers are the first ever visitors to the club’s brand new stadium (3pm) fpr the first match of the National League South season.
GLOUCESTER CITY: Thompson, Hamilton, Ball, Richards-Everton, Leadbitter, Pinchard, Dawson, Grubb, Williams, Smalley, A Trialist. Subs: King, Duffus, Hanks, B Trialist, C Trialist.
TRURO CITY: Lavercombe, Love-Holmes, Law, (Riley-Lowe, 45), Sanders, Harrison, Dean, En-Neyah (Rooney,70), Sanogo (Palfrey, 70), Harvey (Johnson-Fisher, 70), Neal, Kuleya (A Trialist, 45).