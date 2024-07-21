By Gareth Davies
TRURO City will play their traditional pre-season match against Falmouth Town for the Aubrey Wilkes Trophy.
The game will take place at Falmouth’s Bickland Park on Tuesday, July 30, with a 7.45pm kick-off.
The postponement of today’s game against Tavistock has left City needing another game, as preparations build towards the 2024-25 Vanarama National League South campaign.
Everyone at the club would like to thank Falmouth Town and their manager Andy Westgarth for their assistance in facilitating this match, which both sets of fans will be eagerly anticipating.
Saturday’s scheduled clash at Tavistock was called off owing to a waterlogged pitch at Langsford Park.
Heavy rain had fallen in the South West on Saturday morning leaving part of the Lambs’ pitch holding standing water.
A sensible early decision to call the game off was taken by Tavistock, with the full support of Truro City.
The club can advise that this game will not be rescheduled.