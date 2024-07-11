By Gareth Davies
TRURO City will begin the Vanarama National League South campaign at home to Dorking Wanderers.
The match, which will take place on Saturday, August 10, will be the first at City’s new Truro Sports Hub facility, and the first competitive fixture under new boss John Askey.
It will end a period of 1,383 days since Truro last played a home game in the Duchy, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
That was the final league game of the null and void 2020/21 season, with the Tinners vacating Treyew Road in January 2021 and after three groundshares at different venues across the South West, football is finally coming home.
After Wanderers visit Cornwall in for what his sure to be an historic occasion, City then face consecutive away games in August against Maidstone and Salisbury respectively before rounding off the month at home to Enfield Town and Chelmsford City either side of a Bank Holiday Monday trip to Sussex to tackle Worthing.
Looking further ahead, Chippenham Town will become City’s first opponents under floodlights in the league when the Bluebirds travel to the Duchy on Guy Fawkes Night – Tuesday, November 5.
Festive fixtures are also eagerly anticipated and Truro host familiar foes Weston-super-Mare on Boxing Day whilst on New Years Day, it is a trip over the Tamar to renew acquaintances with some familiar faces at Torquay United.
The return fixture against the Gulls falls on Good Friday, April 18 and this match will also form part of the Cornwall Groundhop that is being held over Easter.
Three days after entertaining Torquay, John Askey’s side are on the road at Weston-super-Mare.
The season then finishes on Saturday, April 26 at home to St Albans City.
To view Truro’s 2024/25 Vanarama National League South Fixtures in full, visit https://trurocity.co.uk