TRURO City have announced their pre-season schedule ahead of their 2024/25 Vanarama National League South campaign.
The White Tigers survived their first season back at Step Two and will hope to push on as they return to Cornwall and their new Langarth home.
City start with a trip to Western League Premier Division outfit Torpoint Athletic on Tuesday, July 9 (7.30pm).
Three days later, on Friday, July 12, Truro cross the Tamar and visit Silver Street with Step Four outfit Willand Rovers from the Southern League the next opposition. Kick off is at 7.30pm.
Truro’s third match of pre-season is also in Devon as Stuart Henderson’s Tavistock provide the opposition. This will take place on Saturday, July 20.
Our penultimate fixture is on Friday, July 26 against Tiverton Town (7.30pm), a team that City have locked horns with on many occasions over the years.
A number of current Tivvy players have also pulled on a Truro shirt previously, with the Ladysmead outfit also managed by former City chief Leigh Robinson.
City will complete their schedule ahead of the new campaign on Saturday, August 3, with an away game against opposition yet to be finalised.
The league campaign starts seven days later on Saturday, August 10.