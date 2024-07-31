By Gareth Davies
TRURO City are delighted to announce the addition of Matt Godfree to the first team coaching set up.
Godfree has become first team and strength and conditioning coach after holding a similar role with Plymouth Parkway last term.
He left Bolitho Park in the close season along with the Devonians former manager Lee Hobbs, after Parkway narrowly avoided relegation on the final day, back to Step Four.
Godfree linked up with City during pre-season and moves to the Duchy as a well-respected coach in South West footballing circles.
“I had a phone call from Yettsy (Stewart Yetton, assistant manager) about five weeks ago and had a little think about what I wanted to do,” Godfree told trurocity.co.uk. “These opportunities don’t come along very often and after saying yes, I immediately got stuck in.
“The boys have been brilliant and they have been on the same page as me with everything I have asked of them. I’m enjoying working with Yettsy and I am getting to know John and how he works too.
“I know Yettsy from back in the day and we have been car sharing to training and stuff like that so it gives me a better insight into the club and how it works.
“The excitement is building around the new stadium and hopefully we can repay the supporters, who by the sounds of it have been really good with club over the past few seasons.
“It’s now up to us as a coaching and playing group to reward their loyalty with performances on the pitch.”