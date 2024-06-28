LUCKETT progressed to the Cornwall Cricket League Rosevear Cup semi-finals on Thursday night with a dominant eight-wicket success over Liskeard at Chapel Field.
Liskeard’s innings of 112-5 was built around thirties from opener Andrew Ware (33) and number three Andrew Cobb (32), before JJ Webber’s 14 towa
Luckett’s attack was led by 1-12 from Keith Maynard who plays for Lewdown on Saturdays, although it was James Wilkinson with 3-16 from his four overs that was the pick of the attack.
Ryan Brown is the leading run-scorer in Division Three East by a distance as Luckett aim for an immediate return to the third tier, and he and brother Marc ensured any hope of an away victory was extinguished early on.
Brown finished unbeaten on 64 from just 39 balls with seven fours and three sixes, while Marc struck five boundaries in his 32 from 30 before being bowled by Cobb.
Michael Clements hit a trademark six with the end in sight, before Brown was joined by Leion Cole as the winning runs came in the 14th over.
Luckett will take on Roche Seconds in the first semi-final at Finals Day after they won a high-scoring thriller with St Stephen.
Roche’s big score of 209-8 was made possible by a classic knock from the hard-hitting George Oakley.
The youngster smashed eight fours and nine sixes in his 99 from just 40 balls.
St Stephen made a good fist of their reply with skipper Kyle Prophet (88no) and James Harvey (52) in the runs as they ended on 183-4.
Thursday, June 20 saw Lanhydrock Seconds book their spot with a six-wicket success at St Austell Thirds.
The home side made 121-6 despite 4-7 from spinner Brian Barnicoat, and then it was the twins of Jamie Taylor (50 off 30) and Josh Taylor (36no off 27) that contributed to much of the chase.