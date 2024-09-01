By Robbie Morris
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Torpoint Athletic 0 Ivybridge Town 3 (Last Tuesday)
IVYBRIDGE Town picked up their first ever Western League victory at The Mill with a comprehensive win over Torpoint Athletic, who had to play the last 15 minutes with ten men.
The home side had the first chance of the match in the third minute when Josh Pope’s effort went just wide, then seven minutes later Luke Forward for the visitors had his low shot well saved by Tyler Coombes.
Ivybridge’s Ollie Aplin saw his headed effort saved well by Coombes after a cross found him in the area, then three minutes later Harry Jeffrey had his shot saved by Kane Gregory at the other end.
Just past the half hour mark the visitors took the lead when Owen Pritchard fired home from 10 yards.
Right on half-time, the hosts went close as Freddie Chapman’s header from a corner was cleared off the line.
Four minutes after the break, Levi Landricombe is brought down in the area, the home side appeal for a penalty but referee Neil Hunnisett waved away the appeals.
The Point were reduced to ten 15 minutes from time when Matt Edwards was shown a yellow card, and the Greens doubled their lead with ten to play when former home player Sean Thomson broke clear and beat Coombes.
Then six minutes later, Rory Busby fired home with the ball taking a slight deflection from a Torpoint defender to complete the scoring.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Tyler Coombes, Josh Pope, Matt Edwards, Sam Morgan (Mike Lucas 62), Freddie Chapmen, Callum Holder, Harry Jeffery (Mason Elliott 75), Lewis Vooght (Tom Strike 77), Levi Landricombe, Luke Cloke, Theo Ramsey (Gene Price 52) Sub not used: Kian Berry.
Man of the match: Sean Thomson (Ivybridge Town).
Street 2 Torpoint Athletic 1 (Saturday)
A SANDRO Costanza first half brace helped ‘The Cobblers’ to victory at The Tannery Ground on Saturday afternoon in this hotly-contested match which the visitors feeling they should of got at least point from.
The hosts took an early lead on the eighth minute when a good cross was fired in to the area for Costanza to sidefoot home past Tyler Coombes.
Three minutes later the visitors responded as Luke Cloke broke through and his powerful shot from the edge of the area was out around the post by home keeper Lewis Williams.
The game then turned into a midfield battle until the 37th minute when Cloke chipped the keeper from the edge of the area to level the scores.
Right on half-time the hosts regained the lead when Costanza fired home from 18 yards after some good build-up play by the home midfield.
On the hour mark, Torpoint’s Mason Elliott saw his shot from the edge of the area put around the post by Williams.
Street went close twice soon after as Dan Linham’s effort was brilliantly blocked by Lewis Vooght, before good build-up play found Scott Laird who was denied by Coombes.
With 18 minutes remaining, Rory Simmons’ effort went just wide of the post after Cloke played him in, before Laird blasted over the crossbar when well placed with ten to play.
In the final minute of the match, the Point felt Cloke was brought down in the area, but despite frantic appeals, the referee waved away the appeals.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Tyler Coombes, Josh Pope, Matt Edwards, Sam Morgan, Callum Holder, Lewis Vooght, Harry Jeffery (Tom Strike 64), Mike Lucas (Freddie Chapman 75), Kian Berry (Rory Simmons 50), Luke Cloke, Mason Elliott.
Man of the match: Luke Cloke (Torpoint Athletic).