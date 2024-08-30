IT’S been a tough start for the four Cornish clubs so far in the Western League Premier Divsiion with each of them currently sat in the bottom six in the 20-team division.
St Blazey in 15th are the highest and the Green and Blacks earned a useful point in midweek when they battled to a goalless draw at in-form Brixham.
Blazey are back on home soil tomorrow and have a golden chance to earn a second league win of the season when they welcome bottom side Welton Rovers.
The Greens have a minus 23 goal difference and no points following six games and make the long trip down looking to get their season started.
Close by at St Austell, the Lillywhites tackle Bristol opposition when Portishead Town are the visitors.
The Saints have just a win to their name from five outings and lost 2-0 at promotion hopefuls Buckland Athletic in midweek.
Town arrive in South Cornwall following a dream start which sees them unbeaten after six outings with 14 points to their name.
Torpoint have had a tough campaign with just three points from a possible 21, and tasks don’t get much harder than a long trip up to in-form Street.
The Cobblers are another of the unbeaten teams, and will fancy continuing it.
Saltash United’s performances have, in the main, been positive, but the points haven’t been forthcoming for Macca Brown’s men.
The Ashes are second bottom with two draws from six games and they make the short trip up the A38 to a Buckland outfit with 12 points from a possible 15.
Four sides – Barnstaple Town, Brixham, Paulton Rovers and Nailsea and Tickenham are all in FA Cup action.
Barnstaple welcome Larkhall Athletic while Brixham visit Devon rivals Willand Rovers, Paulton go to Gloucester City and Nailsea are at Hartpury University.
Other matches Western League Premier Division matches (all 3pm): Bridgwater United v Wellington, Brislington v Ivybridge Town, Clevedon Town v Ilfracombe Town, Shepton Mallet v Oldland Abbotonians.