ST PIRAN LEAGUE ROUND-UP (SATURDAY)
THE east divisions are now nearly in full swing with a handful of matches in the five east divisions.
In Premier Division East, early pacesetters Saltash Borough continue to soar as they thrashed much-fancied Foxhole Stars 4-0 at Saltmill.
They scored twice in each half with the goalscorers being Shay McCarthy (2), Dan Alford and George Soper.
Neighbours Saltash United Reserves made the short trip over to Gunnislake and ran out 4-1 winners in the home side’s first outing of the season.
The Ashes, who are second with 10 points from a possible 12, led 1-0 at the break but eased to victory with Tom Dixon’s consolation coming at 3-0 down.
Saltash scored through Lucas Baird, Ryan Knight, John Styring and Ben Waters.
Polperro have started well after a tough campaign last time out and thrashed high-flying Callington Town Reserves 6-2 at Killigarth.
The Greens led 4-0 at the break through Tom Whitebrook (2), Timothy Ryan and Sam Lane, before Ryan’s second and a sixth from Zac Panchbhaya rounded off the home scoring.
Taran Goodright grabbed a consolation double for Cally.
Bottom side Launceston pushed champions St Dominick all the way before going down 2-1 at Lovells Park.
Ryan Crabb gave the Clarets a 24th minute lead, but the Doms hit back to win it in the final half hour through Steve Nicholls and Joe Dobby.
Altarnun’s tough start continued as St Mawgan left Tresibbett with a 2-1 success.
The Nuns, who scored through felt they deserved more from the game but were undone by set pieces against last year’s runners-up.
Elsewhere in the division, Torpoint Athletic Reserves won 2-1 at their Sticker counterparts thanks to first half goals from Boyd Halls and Ace Richardson, while Millbrook Reserves continued their good start with a 3-0 home success over St Austell Reserves which came via Oliver Small (2) and Harry Stacey.
The first round of the George Evely Cup – for clubs in Division One and Two East – took place with several Cornish Times area clubs making it through.
Finn Bartlett scored a double hat-trick after coming on at half-time in Looe’s 12-0 hammering of Roche, which also included a Barny Stephenson hat-trick, while Dobwalls Reserves knocked out Division One East leaders St Newlyn East by three goals to two with the winner coming from Scott Kemp after 82 minutes.
Torpoint Thirds beat Wadebridge Town Reserves 2-0, while Lanreath were thrashed 5-0 by visiting Kilkhampton.
In Division Three East, both Lostwithiel and Liskeard Athletic Thirds had tough afternoons away from home.
Lostwithiel were soundly beaten 3-0 at Week St Mary, while Liskeard conceded five in each half in a 10-0 rout at St Merryn.
Pensilva Reserves continued their good start to the season in Division Four as they drew 1-1 at their Lostwithiel counterparts, while St Neot’s fourth game since joining the league saw them lost at another of the new sides in St Blazey Thirds.
The visitors led 1-0 at the break through Fenton Robins before the hosts scored three times after the hour.