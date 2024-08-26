By Robbie Morris at Mill Road
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Barnstaple Town 3 Torpoint Athletic 2
TORPOINT’S fantastic away performance went unrewarded as Ricky Marinaro scored a late, late winner for the hosts in a hotly-contested clash in North Devon.
The Point started well, but after ten minutes Barum’s Josh Parry broke clear of the visiting defence, but his effort from the edge of the area was turned around the post by Tyler Coombes who rejoined the club from Buckland Athletic during the week.
Just past the quarter hour mark Torpoint took the lead when a flick by Luke Cloke found Mason Elliott to fire home at the near post.
Just over ten minutes later, Barnstaple levelled the scores when Ricky Marinaro fired home from distance into the top corner.
Just past the half hour mark the visitors had a chance to take the lead when Luke Cloke was brought down in the area, but his penalty was saved by Jim Weeks.
Ten minutes after the break Barnstaple took the lead for the first time when Josh Parry fired in following a goalmouth scramble after a corner.
Visiting sub Gene Price had an effort saved on 70 minutes before Tommy Rogers’ effort hit the post for the hosts.
In the final minute of normal time Torpoint equalised when Luke Cloke headed home from a free-kick with jubilant celebrations from the Torpoint players and management team.
But heartbreak was to follow as in the third minute of stoppage time, Gabby Rogers’ corner found Marinaro to fire home the winner, and spark jubilant celebrations, this time from the home camp.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Tyler Coombes; Harry Jeffery, Matt Edwards, Sam Morgan (Gene Price 45), Freddie Chapman, Callum Holder, Josh Pope, Lewis Vooght (Kian Berry 76), Theo Ramsey, Luke Cloke, Mason Elliott. Sub not used: Sam Rutter.