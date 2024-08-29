By Kevin Marriott
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (TUESDAY)
Saltash United 1 Ilfracombe Town 4
SALTASH’S search for a first league win of the season continued after a heavy home defeat against Ilfracombe on Tuesday night.
The margin of the loss at Kimberley Stadium was harsh on the Ashes, as it had been at St Blazey (3-1) at the weekend in the FA Vase, but there’s no hiding the fact that this was their fourth defeat in six games.
It’s very early days in the season but Saltash need to improve at both ends if they are going to climb away from trouble.
James Hearsay gave the visitors an early lead but Kieran O’Melia equalised in time added on at the end of the first half with a quality finish.
It should have been the spark for Saltash to push on in the second half but within two minutes of the restart they were a goal behind again as Lewis Cornish made it 2-1.
A big turning point arrived after almost an hour when O’Melia missed a great chance to equalise and soon afterwards he limped out of the action through injury.
The Ashes continued to search for a goal but they were caught out in the 75th minute as Cornish scored his second and Ilfracombe’s third goal.
Experienced striker Billy Tucker rubbed salt into the home side’s wounds by making it 4-1 a minute from time.
SALTASH UNITED: Jordan Duffey, Tom Huyton, Hayden Greening (Jack Kelsey 78), Ed Goodman (Jake Curtis 83), Tyler Yendle, Elliott Crawford, Kieran O’Melia (Ethan Wright 58), Tom Payne, Deacon Thomson (Aaron Goulty 60), Jack Wood, Joe Preece (Laurence Murray 83). ILFRACOMBE TOWN: Dom Aplin, Sammy Wright, Adam Poole, Harry Taffs, Joe Edmonds, Finn King-Smith, Jack Jenkins, Jame Hearsay, Liam Cornish, Billy Tucker, Liam Short. Subs: Liam Martin, Riley Malin, Samuel Townsend, Joe Miles.