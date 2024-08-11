By Robbie Morris at The Mill
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Torpoint Athletic 0 Portishead Town 2
PREMIER Division new boys Portishead Town scored a goal in each half to defeat the Men from the Mill, who suffered a second home defeat this season and they have not scored in the last three matches.
The visitors started the brightest and only in the second minute Callum Eastwood, had a low angle shot well saved by Jack Dixon.
The visitors were on top and Eastwood broke clear and shot low from 20 yards. Dixon again pushed the ball around the post in a great save.
On the half hour mark, Portishead finally took the lead when Mitch Osmond had a free-kick from 20 yards which curled the Torpoint wall and flew in the top right corner of the net.
Just before half time, the hosts have their first chance of the match when good build play that found Josh Pope at the edge of the box, his effort is well saved by Ryan Thacker.
Just past the hour mark the home side came into the game a bit more and debutant Gene Price’s 25-yard went just wide.
Dixon was again in fine form after 75 minutes as he tipped over Ethan Feltham’s header.
Five minutes later Portishead doubled their lead when Feltham made the most of a defensive mix-up by the hosts and he fired home into an empty net.
In the last minute, home sub Kian Berry saw his cross aimed for Cloke snuffed out, as Portishead left with all three points.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Jack Dixon; Rory Simmons, Mason Elliott, Lewis Vooght, Callum Holder, Tom Strike, Harry Jeffery (Mike Lucas 80), JedSmale, Theo Ramsey (Kian Berry 68), Luke Cloke, Josh Pope (Gene Price 53). Subs not used: Matt Edwards, Sam Morgan.
Torpoint Athletic man of the match: Jack Dixon.