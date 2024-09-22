By Robbie Morris at Mountbatten Park
FA VASE SECOND QUALIFYING ROUND
Honiton Town 0 Torpoint Athletic 2
TORPOINT Athletic are in the hat for the first round proper as they overcame their SWPL Premier Division East opponents thanks to a goal in each half from Jed Smale and Gary Hird.
An hour before the match and in the warm-up, Torpoint had the worst possible news when goalkeeper Ryan Rickard was taken ill and admitted himself to A&E in Exeter, but thankfully he was discharged later that day and is recovering.
That left the Point with no recognised keeper, but 17-year-old defender Fred Chapman stepped up and did a sterling job in the most trying of circumstances.
Once play started, he was soon called into action when Tom Rush tried a lob from distance, but Chapman gathered.
Ten minutes later, Mason Elliott for the visitors ran down the left wing and cut in to the area, but his effort was well blocked by home keeper Scott Wells-Burr.
In the 21st minute the visitors took the lead when good build-up play found Smale in the area to fire home from 18 yards.
Chapman was twice pressed into service after the half hour as he denied Aaron Pearse and then Joe Chamberlain.
The second half was more of a midfield battle, but as the home side pushed forward, the returning Gary Hird ran free of the defence late on and beat Wells-Burr from 18 yards.
The Point are also delighted to announce that defender Elliott Crawford is rejoining the club having moved to neighbours Saltash United over the summer.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Freddie Chapman; Sam Rutter, Josh Pope, Sam Morgan, Sam Hepworth, Callum Holder, Harry Jeffery (Jaiden Miller 80), Jed Smale, Gary Hird, Will Sullivan, Mason Elliott (Rory Simmons 62).
Torpoint Athletic man of the match: Freddie Chapman.