By Robbie Morris at Marlborough Park
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (TUESDAY)
Ilfracombe Town 0 Torpoint Athletic 3
TORPOINT Athletic extended their winning run to five in all competitions as Luke Cloke’s brace gave them a comfortable victory in North Devon.
In the first five minutes the visitors made their intentions known as they put pressure on their hosts with some half chances from a succession of corners. Luke Cloke, Mason Elliott and Harry Jeffery going close.
Ilfracombe recently lost long-serving boss Clem Bennellick to Bideford where he has taken on the role of assistant manager, but in the sixth minute stated their intention as Tom Chastey broke quickly down the right wing. He cut into the area but saw his angled shot put around the post by a fine Ryan Rickard save.
Four minutes later, good build up play by the Torpoint midfield found Elliott to run clear of the Ilfracombe defence, but his shot from 18 yards was put around the post by Dom Aplin.
The sustained pressure paid off for the visitors, when in the 18th minute they took the lead with a free-kick on the right edge of the area by Harry Jeffery which was blasted home at the far post by Fred Chapman.
Two minutes later a free-kick by Torpoint’s Elliott Crawford on the edge of the area was well saved by Aplin.
On the half hour mark, Billy Tucker for the hosts broke clear, but Rickard was equal to the effort.
In the final minute of the half, Luke Cloke for the visitors ran clear of the defence and his shot was well blocked by the keeper.
Five minutes after the restart, Ilfracombe’s Finn King-Smith had an effort from 15 yards that was put around the post by the former Saltash United and Bodmin Town keeper.
On the hour mark, Jeffery had a curling effort from 25 yards, which just brushed the side netting.
Four minutes later, the visitors doubled their advantage when good build-up play by the midfield found Cloke in the are. His initial shot was parried by Aplin but the loose ball found its way back to Cloke to fire home the rebound.
On the 70th minute, the visitors extended their lead further when Cloke broke clear of the Ilfracombe offside trap. He ran clear and the linesman puts his flag up and then down again, but Cloke blasted the ball home past Aplin from 15 yards. There was a conversation with the referee and linesman afterwards, but the goal stood, much to the dismay of the home players and supporters.
Five minutes later, the hosts were still trying to get back into the game when Tucker had a free-kick on the edge of the area, which he curled just wide of the near post.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard, Sam Rutter (Matt Edwards 49), Josh Pope, Sam Morgan, Sam Hepworth, Elliott Crawford, Harry Jeffery (Mike Lucas 78), Jed Smale, Mason Elliot, Luke Cloke, Fred Chapman. Sub not used: Luke Gibbons.
Torpoint Athletic man of the match: Luke Cloke.