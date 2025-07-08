THE Western League Premier Division fixtures for the 2025/26 campaign have finally been confirmed with six Cornish clubs involved on the opening day on Saturday, July 26.
Last year’s South West Peninsula League Premier West winners Newquay have a tough start when they go to last year’s play-off semi-finalists Buckland Athletic, now managed by former Saltash United and Helston Athletic boss Matt Cusack.
The Ashes are also on the road in their first competitive match under Lee Britchford as they make the trip up to Bristol to tackle Oldland Abbotonians, while Helston who have Dan Bua as their new boss, start at home to Wellington.
St Blazey survived with just one game to spare last time out and have given Mark Carter the chance to rebuild. The Green and Blacks head up to Somerset to tackle a Bridgwater United side who are looking for a return to the Southern League.
Torpoint Athletic saw Ryan Fice leave over the summer with Karl Curtis replacing him as joint manager alongside Dean Cardew.
They face a bit of the unknown when they welcome last year’s Western League Division One play-off winners, Bradford Town.
St Austell have a new man in charge in Adam Castlehouse as the Lillywhites look to regroup after a difficult summer following the decision of Chris Knight to step down.
All signings so far have connections to Plymouth and they face a side from Devon when Ivybridge Town are the visitors. The Greens’ new management team are former Dobwalls joint bosses, Ben Washam and Brad Gargett.
As always there are plenty of midweek matches up to mid-October and Newquay’s Mount Wise ground will experience Step Five football for the first time on Wednesday, July 30 when they welcome Torpoint.
The night before there are two other Cornish derbies as Saltash welcome St Austell and St Blazey entertain Helston.
After a day off due to the FA Cup on August 2, the league resumes a week later with a full programme as St Austell, Helston, Newquay and Torpoint are all at home against Shepton Mallet, Barnstaple Town, Bradford Town and Oldland Abbotonians respectively.
St Blazey and Saltash are on their travels, with Blazey going to Nailsea and Tickenham and the Ashes to Street.
The traditional Boxing Day derbies are always well-attended and won’t be any different this year.
St Austell have home advantage against St Blazey while Newquay trek west down to Helston and Torpoint host Saltash.
The returns are set for Good Friday, April 3, while two derbies are also set for Easter Monday (April 6) which include St Austell against Newquay and Saltash versus St Blazey.
On the same day, Helston are on the road to Buckland as St Blazey head across the border to Ivybridge.
Once those fixtures are completed, just two of the 38 games are set to remain on April 11 and 18.
The final day encounters see three Cornish sides are on their travels.
Saltash, like they started, end in Bristol as Brislington, while Helston also head up the M5 to Nailsea and Tickenham. Ivybridge away is St Austell’s task.
Newquay will hope to have another season at Step Five sewn up when they welcome a Shepton Mallet side who are usually around the play-offs, while St Blazey entertain Wellington and Torpoint welcome Paulton Rovers to The Mill.
