BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE DIVISION TWO EAST
Luckett 192-7 (30), St Blazey 167-7 (30)
LUCKETT are the new leaders in Division Two East after seeing off previous table-toppers St Blazey by 25 runs.
Andrew Hoskin’s men travelled down to the Phillip Varcoe Sports Field looking to avenge their opening day defeat by just six runs, and after a delay of 90 minutes due to the morning rain, the hosts won the toss and chose to field.
The in-form Toby May was bowled by Nithin Gowda for just two with the score at 30, but Luke Brenton and Ryan Brown then hammered the hosts to all parts of the ground in a rapid stand of 114.
Brenton followed up his 103 not out against St Minver by smacking 82 from just 61 balls before being caught and bowled by South African left-arm spinner Ruhann Brenner who took 4-16 from his four overs.
Brown (67 off 63) was joined by Andrew Hoskin (16) to add a further 29, but both departed in the 27th over to Brenner.
Luckett then swung the bat in the final 18 balls, but managed just 17 and lost a further three wickets.
That said, a chase of 193 was never going to be easy, and they got the big wicket of Matt Bennetts early on when he went for just nine to James Wilkinson.
The in-form Rory Dixon was run-out by Marc Brown for 30, and although Brenner was in a league of his own for 63 from 68 balls, runs proved tough to come by at the other end.
Paul Carne made 14 from just 25 balls, and when he bowled by Leion Cole, 54 were required from 32 balls.
Marc Brown (3-31) and Cole (1-27) held their nerve as Blazey ended on 167-7 to send Luckett three points clear with eight games remaining.
