The Blues, who are looking to go one better after last year’s heartbreak in missing out on the SWPL Premier West title by just two points to Newquay, took the lead 41 minutes in via mercurial midfielder Max Gilbert, although Falmouth earned a share of the spoils late on when Martyn Duff, back at the club from St Austell after a six-year spell at Poltair Park, made no mistake.