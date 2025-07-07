SALTASH United got their pre-season preparations started on Saturday with a 6-0 victory at Keynsham Town.
The Ashes, who saw Lee Britchford in sole charge for the first time, gave debuts to new signings Reece Thomson and Jayden Gilbert and put their Western League Division One hosts to the sword on the outskirts of Bristol.
Midfielder Kieran O’Melia helped himself to a hat-trick while new signings Reece Thomson and Jayden Gilbert were also on target, as was Reece’s younger brother Deacon.
Liskeard Athletic picked up a highly-encouraging draw at home to Southern League Division One South outfit Falmouth Town on Friday night.
The Blues, who are looking to go one better after last year’s heartbreak in missing out on the SWPL Premier West title by just two points to Newquay, took the lead 41 minutes in via mercurial midfielder Max Gilbert, although Falmouth earned a share of the spoils late on when Martyn Duff, back at the club from St Austell after a six-year spell at Poltair Park, made no mistake.
Elsewhere, Dobwalls have announced a mammoth 17 signings of new signings ahead of their SWPL Premier West campaign which gets underway on Saturday, August 2.
With many of last year’s squad following the recently departed Ben Washam and Brad Gargett to Western League Premier Division outfit Ivybridge Town, new boss Kevin McCann has wasted no time bringing in replacements, many of whom he worked with last season at Saltash Borough who finished as runners-up to neighbours Saltash United Reserves in St Piran League Premier Division East.
Jordan Bunworth, Jamie Casson, Kieran Owen, Cameron Dymond, Alfie Smith, Jack Clarke, Tarren Hames, Cameron Copp, Mike Hambly, Fin Neville, Dan Alford, Noah Connew, Rhys Connew, Matt Westall, Harry Pethick, Dan Frazer and James Green are all on board as the Dingos, who finished third last time, look to punch above their weight again.
