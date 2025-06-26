SALTASH United have confirmed the signing of striker Jayden Gilbert ahead of the new 2025/26 Western League Premier Division season.
Jayden came through the academy at Plymouth Argyle before joining Torquay United at U18 level.
While at the Gulls, he was part of the side that won a league and cup double, as well as scoring in the South West Counties Youth League Cup final and converting the winning penalty in the shootout.
He made 13 appearances for Falmouth Town during their 2023/24 Western League campaign, helping them to promotion to the Southern League, before featuring 23 times for St Blazey last season.
Now 21, Jayden links up with the Ashes as part of Lee Britchford’s preparations for the new campaign.
Speaking on Saltash United’s website, Lee said: “I’ve worked with Jayden from a young age.
“He knows what’s expected and will bring something different to our forward line. With a good pre-season behind him, I’ve no doubt he’ll be ready to contribute.”
Jayden becomes the latest addition to Britchford’s team who also welcome back forward Reece Thomson and defender Charle Elkington to the Ashes fold.
Following spells with both Plymouth Parkway and Helston Athletic, Thomson returns to the club where he made over 100 appearance in two spells. He last played for the side in September 2023.
Meanwhile, Elkington returns to Saltash after two seasons away. He joined Tavistock after leaving the Ashes at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, before making a mid-season switch to Helston earlier this year.
“I’m delighted to be back at Saltash,” said Elkington. “It’s a great club with fantastic people around it. I’m looking forward to pulling the shirt back on and representing the Ashes in the Western League again. There’s a great group of players here already, and hopefully I can add some experience and composure to the team.
