EAST Cornwall rivals Saltash United and Torpoint Athletic will meet in the Extra Preliminary Round of this year’s FA Cup following the draw which was announced on Friday afternoon.
The two are already due to meet twice in the Western League Premier Division during the 2025/26 campaign, but supporters now have a third battle to look forward to when they face off at the Ashes’ Kimberley Stadium on Saturday, August 2 (3pm).
They are two of the eight Cornish sides involved in the competition, and Newquay will experience it for the first time when they welcome Western League Premier Division rivals Shepton Mallet to Mount Wise on a day which will see 223 Extra Preliminary Round ties played across the country.
Elsewhere, Helston Athletic make the short trip up to Falmouth Town, St Austell a tough task at Tavistock, Mousehole welcome Bridgwater United to Trungle Parc and St Blazey host Western League rivals Buckland Athletic who are now managed by former Saltash and Helston boss Matt Cusack.
FA Cup Preliminary Round draw for August 16: Exmouth Town v St Blazey/Buckland Athletic; Sidmouth Town/Ivybridge Town v Saltash United/Torpoint Athletic; Willand Rovers/Barnstaple Town v Tavistock/St Austell; Frome Town v Newquay/Shepton Mallet; Falmouth Town/Helston Athletic v Bideford/Wellington; Street/Brixham v Mousehole/Bridgwater United.
The FA Trophy for clubs at Step Four and above has two Cornish entrants in Southern League Division One South sides Falmouth Town and Mousehole.
Falmouth are involved in one of 16 Preliminary Round clashes as they visit league rivals Westbury United on Saturday, August 23 for the right to face Western League Premier Division play-off winners Brixham.
The F-Troop will need to win 11 matches to reach the final at Wembley on Sunday, May 17, while Mousehole start in the First Qualifying Round when they go to North Devon outfit Bideford on September 6.
