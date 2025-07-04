THE draw for the first two qualifying rounds of the FA Vase to be played on Saturday, August 23, has been made with Cornish clubs from the South West Peninsula League and Western League Premier Division both involved.
Last year’s SWPL Premier West champions Newquay have been handed a home tie against Wendron United, the side they beat 5-0 to secure the championship, while their Western League rivals have also found out their fate.
Relegated Helston Athletic, who are under new management in Dan Bua, have a tricky task as they go to a Dobwalls side now managed by former Saltash Borough boss Kevin McCann, while St Austell who have no players remaining from last year’s squad and have since appointed Adam Castlehouse as their new manager, welcome Bovey Tracey who have stated their ambition to secure Western League football in the near future.
Saltash United will fancy their chances when they welcome Bovey’s league rivals Bishops Lydeard with the winners facing Launceston, who along with Cullompton Rangers, Honiton Town, Penzance, have byes into the second qualifying round.
Torpoint Athletic also face SWPL Premier East opposition as Middlezoy Rovers head down from Somerset, while St Blazey have been given a bye into the second stage where they will visit league rivals Sidmouth Town, who won last year’s SWPL Premier East title.
As for the rest of the South West Peninsula League Premier West sides, Sticker have the longest trip to contend with as they visit Street in Somerset, while Callington Town also have a lengthy journey as they visit Premier East newcomers Ilminster Town for the right to welcome former Southern League outfit Paulton Rovers.
Bude Town and Wadebridge Town are also on their travels as they visit Crediton United and Barnstaple Town respectively.
Sticker will go to Crediton or Bude if they get through, while Wadebridge’s reward would be a home tie against Western League Division One outfit Cheddar.
Camelford will take on Somerset-based Radstock Town for the first time when the Camels host at Trefrew Park, and they will enjoy home comforts again in the second round if they progress as Honiton Town would be the visitors.
St Day welcome Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police to West Cornwall, and if they can get through, could well meet Helston if they win at Dobwalls.
Newquay would face Cullompton Rangers in East Devon if they navigate the Dron, while there could be an all-Cornish Western League clash between St Austell and Torpoint provided they get the business done.
Last year’s SWPL League Cup winners Penzance are due to visit Western League Premier Division outfit Wellington.
First qualifying round draw involving Cornish Clubs: Barnstaple Town v Wadebridge Town; Camelford v Radstock Town; Crediton United v Bude Town; Dobwalls v Helston Athletic; Ilminster Town v Callington Town; Newquay v Wendron United; Saltash United v Bishops Lydeard; St Austell v Bovey Tracey; St Day v Stoke Gabriel and Torbay police; Street v Sticker; Torpoint Athletic v Middlezoy Rovers.
Second qualifying round draw involving Cornish clubs: Barnstaple Town/Wadebridge Town v Cheddar; Ilminster Town/Callington Town vPaulton Rovers; Cullompton Rangers v Newquay/Wendron United; Wellington v Penzance, St Day/Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police v Dobwalls/Helston Athletic; Sidmouth Town v St Blazey; Torpoint Athletic/Middlezoy Rovers v St Austell/Bovey Tracey; Crediton United/Bude Town v Street/Sticker; Saltash United/Bishops Lydeard v Launceston; Camelford/Radstock Town v Honiton Town.
