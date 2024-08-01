By Robbie Morris
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Torpoint Athletic 0 Brixham 3
TORPOINT Athletic suffered their first league defeat of the season on Tuesday night by a physical Brixham AFC side at The Mill.
On a very warm evening, both sides got into the mix of the action early with the first chance failing to the home side in the seventh minute when Jed Smale crossed the ball through to Luke Cloke whose effort from 20 yards looped just over the crossbar.
Three minutes later Brixham’s Tom Mortimore cross found Owen Green and his shot from 10 yards was well saved by Lloyd Marshall.
On the 17th minute the visitors took the lead when Kieran Parkin was brought down in the area by Marshall, and the same man fired the penalty straight down the middle to give the Point keeper no chance.
The hosts had another couple of chances as Luke Cloke headed just wide from eight yards and Harry Jeffery’s effort from 25 yards just went over.
With a couple of minutes remaining of the first half, The Fishermen doubled their lead when Mortimore turned on the edge of the area to find the bottom corner.
Just past the hour mark, Cloke saw his effort from 18 yards go inches wide of the post after some good build-up play in midfield.
With ten minutes remaining, Brixham extended their lead further when Charlie Johansen was played in by the midfield, and he blasted home from the edge of the area to complete the scoring.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Lloyd Marshall, Harvey Mullis (Rory Simmons, 53), Matty Edwards, Lewis Vooght (Josh Pope 65), Freddie Chapman, TomStrike (Callum Holder 82), Harry Jeffery (Callum McGhee, 82), Jed Smale, Theo Ramsey (Kian Berry 65), Luke Cloke, Sam Rutter.