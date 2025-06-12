FROM the very first centre pass to the final whistle, this year has served up more drama than a soap opera in the Callington and District Netball League.
It’s safe to say the competition was fierce and every team brought their A-game, and with the league table changing almost weekly, it was impossible to call until the very end.
But after months of determination, brilliant play, and more than a few nail-biters, injuries and super subs, Launceston-based Hawks Tor emerged as champions – just one point clear at the top.
Despite having to play each other four times and with sides like Engine House, Liskeard, and Dupath Diamonds hot on their heels, Hawks had to dig deep every week.
Their consistency, sharp shooting, flow through the centre court and rock-solid defence saw them over the line, but it was no easy ride. Hats off to their opponents as every match was a battle, and the quality of netball on show was outstanding.
Captain Brooke Rowe said: “We’ve had a very enjoyable season and are lucky to have such a versatile and fun team of players.”
Louise Conway added: “The league has once again shown why grassroots netball is so exciting and important. The Callington League isn’t just about points – though every single one clearly counted – it’s about people coming together for the sport they love.
“A massive thank you to the umpires, organisers, and supporters who make this league possible. Whether you were on court or cheering from the sidelines, your energy has been felt all season long. Also a big thank you to Ambrosia who very kindly donated towards our fabulous new training tops.
“We already can’t wait to see what next season brings! Any netball players wanting to train in Launceston can look up Hawks Tor Netball on Facebook.”
