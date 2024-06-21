TORPOINT Athletic’s new boss Ryan Fice has wasted no time bringing in new faces ahead of the 2024/25 Western League Premier Division season.
Fice stepped up from his role as assistant to replace Dean Cardew at The Mill, and has raided league rivals St Blazey for three new players.
The most eye-catching is that of prolific frontman Luke Cloke who has been banging in the goals in recent seasons for both Callington and then Blazey.
Cloke, who scored 26 goals in all competitions last term, will add pace and a clinical finishing ability to a squad that already has the likes of Ryan Richards and James Rowe in attack.
Also coming in is combatibe midfielder Lewis Vooght who is well experienced at both Step Six and Step Five, plus defender Matty Edwards.
However the club have lost key defender Sam Hillson who has moved to newly-promoted Ivybridge Town, who romped to the SWPL Premier East title last term.