TORPOINT Athletic have announced that former town mayor Lambert Keise as the club’s new chairman.
The East Cornwall outfit continue to grow year by year as they continue to establish themselves as a Western League Premier Division club.
In a club statement, they said: “The Torpoint AFC committee are delighted to announce that Lambert Keise will be joining the committee as the chairman of the club.
“Lambert was identified early in the recruitment process as an individual who embodied the standards of our club and most importantly, our town and community. It was these attributes which resulted in the committee voting unanimously for Lambert to be our new chairman.”
As a mainstay in the local community and town council, Lambert was voted as town mayor for 2016-17 and 2018-19.
“We look forward to Lambert bringing new ideas and a fresh outlook to how the club can progress and integrate further into the community.
Lambert said: "It's a privilege and an honour to be asked to be chairman of Torpoint AFC. Having resided in Torpoint with my wife and family for 38 years, I can recall many eventful matches and social events held in it's fantastic location. I look forward to helping all involved with the club, move it forward into the next chapter of it's illustrious 137-year history.”
The statement continued: “The committee has also been strengthened by the additions of Dicky Bays as our Commercial Manager.
“Dicky has been our main liaison between the football club and our sponsors for a number of years and we're glad to have him formally voted onto the committee.
“Eleanor Bonsor joins to further develop our ‘whole-club’ approach. Eleanor is currently the secretary for Torpoint AFC Juniors and has been a key stakeholder in improving not only our player pathway, but the coaching pathway for our volunteers.”