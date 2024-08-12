Cornwall Cricket League Division Four East round-up – Saturday, August 10
THE top two St Blazey Seconds and St Neot both suffered frustration in their quest for promotion on Saturday as they suffered an abandonment.
While St Neot were in an incredibly strong position having reduced St Stephen to 57-7 before the rain set in, third-placed Duloe had restricted leaders St Blazey to just 130-8 before that was also called off.
At St Neot, it was first change bowler Michael Drown that had the remarkable figures of 5-2 from just 2.3 overs, while opening bowlers Chris Rogers (1-24) and Tiryn Moss (1-26) had opened the door.
But after 16.3 overs they left the field and never returned.
St Blazey were missing some key players at Duloe and scrambled their way to 130-8, exactly half coming from Dan Kendall’s unbeaten 65.
Duloe’s four-man attack kept the runs down with Dick Turpin’s 2-17 from ten the most economical.
William Turpin (3-35) and Simon Massey (2-36) shared five wickets.
Mid-table Menheniot-Looe remain a point above the bottom four with a game in-hand on Buckland Monachorum after both sides picked up six points.
While Buckland’s home clash with Lanhydrock Seconds was rained off without a ball being bowled, Menheniot went down by 29 runs at second bottom Launceston Seconds.
Menheniot were in the driving seat early on at Lawhitton as Steve Bailey (2-21 off 10) in particular kept things tight.
And although Alex Caddy (2-48) also took a brace, the experience of Josh Theobald (69no) and Danny Sloman (96) shone through as the hosts reached 206-4.
Menheniot never seriously threatened the target despite forties from opener Alex Caddy (48) and skipper David Dickens (41) as they closed on 176-8.
Elsewhere in the division, Pencarrow lost by seven wickets at St Minver Seconds and bottom side Grampound Road Thirds beat their Newquay counterparts by 27 runs.