Top local sport in this week’s Cornish Times
In this week’s Cornish Times sports section, we speak to Liskeard Athletic Women’s manager Lee Mann ahead of their big Vitality Women’s FA Cup second-round tie against Oxford United at Lux Park on Sunday.
There are plenty of pictures in part one of our coverage of Liskeard Bowls Club’s Presentation Day, with a concentration on the ladies’ awards winners this week.
There are reports and reaction from the weekend’s football action from the Western League, South West Peninsula League, St Piran League and East Cornwall Premier League.
Read how Saltash RFC fared in their top-of-the-table Counties Two Cornwall clash at St Ives, and find out how Caradon’s hockey teams got on last weekend, with reports and pictures from several of the club’s games involving both men and women.
There is also golf, darts, snooker, euchre and athletics in a packed six pages of top local sport.
And in the main body of the paper there is a report and pictures from last week’s latest leg of the East Cornwall Primary Schools Cross-Country Championships, from Lanhydrock.
