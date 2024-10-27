By Craig Skeldon
BEN’S PLACE POLPERRO DARTS LEAGUE LATEST
WITH all the top teams recording easy victories there was a move of one point in the top four when Russell Smugglers recorded an 8-1 victory against Wasted Seamen.
The A Team moved off the foot of the table after they grabbed two points against Pelynt Travellers.
Results and scores: POLRUAN 8 (C Fisher 140, J Grainger 3x100 125, A Devereaux 2x100 135 140, C Chan 100 132) OLD SCHOOL FOXES 1 (J Warren 100, S Emery 107, C Pink 109, T Pink 101); PELYNT 4 (T Fowler 2x100 140, J Dicks 130, M Johns 100 140, J Fowler 3x100 121 108F) LEGION 5 (J Nelson 135, P Cunningham 100 103 110 2x120, T Smith 105, G Birkett 4x100 123 140, C Cannock 3x100, S Devoy 2x100); PELYNT TRAVELLERS 7 (R Rendle 2x100, S Batten 100, S Rendle 6x100 121 125, C Budd 3x100, A Driver 5x100 140, P Horler 2x100 2x105) THE A TEAM 2 (C Carter 105 116, W Rose 114, L Maxwell 120); ROWETT REBELS 7 (C Skeldon 3x100, N Toms 3x100 180, K Courtis 122, M Gilham 5x100, B Evans 100 107 113 116, K Skeldon 100 120) BULL HITTERS 2 (M Jeffries 2x100 140, G Toms 100, I Dyer 3x100 125 2x140 132F); UDDER BOLLOCKS 2 (O Jackson 100, J Collins 2x100 138, M Lorenz 100 135 140 180, A Bebb 100 140, D Smith 100 125, T Collins 125) WANDERERS 7 (T Bridger 100, S Lewis 3x100 2x140, P Sharky 120 122, M Bickley 2x100 120 3x121 125 140 180, N Haley 2x100, A Grant 3x100 102 119 2x140); RUSSELL SMUGGLERS 8 (R Sainsbury 2x100 125, R Sainsbury 125 135, D Robinson 100 134, B Beese 5x100 135, S Edmunds 3x100 125 133 140) WASTED SEAMEN 1 (S Keylock 3x100, B Criddle 125).